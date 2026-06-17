Muharram 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted, Islamic New Year 1448 AH Begins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muharram moon sighted, marking Islamic New Year 1448 AH.

First Muharram is June 17; Yaum-e-Ashura falls June 26.

Community holds gatherings, prayers, commemorating Imam Hussain's sacrifice.

Traditional processions and Tazia preparations underway across city.

Muharram 2026 Date: The moon marking the beginning of Muharram was sighted in the district on Tuesday. City Qazi Mufti Muhammad Azhar Shamsi announced that Wednesday, 17 June, will be the first day of Muharram. The tenth day of Muharram, known as Yaum-e-Ashura, will fall on Friday, 26 June.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri year. With the sighting of the crescent moon, the year 1448 AH has officially begun. The occasion also revives the memory of the immense sacrifice made by the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his companions.

Islamic scholars have prayed that the new Islamic year brings goodness and blessings to everyone’s lives. They have also appealed to Muslims to devote themselves to worship, observe voluntary fasting, and remember Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala through Qur’an recitation, prayers, and gatherings of remembrance. They further urged people to uphold peace and harmony.

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Muharram Moon Sighting Signals Start Of Spiritual Observances

Hafiz Rahmat Ali Nizami and Qari Muhammad Anas Naqshbandi stated that the martyrdom of the second Caliph of Islam, Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab (RA), is commemorated on the first day of Muharram. They also noted that on the tenth day of Muharram, the tyrannical ruler Yazid was responsible for the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), along with his companions in the plains of Karbala.

Special gatherings and religious assemblies dedicated to the remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala will begin from the first of Muharram in major mosques and homes and will continue until the tenth of Muharram.

As soon as the Muharram moon was sighted, activity increased in Muslim-majority neighbourhoods following the Isha prayer. Prayers and recitations were held, while people exchanged greetings and good wishes for the new Islamic year through social media.

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Traditional Processions To Be Held

Traditional royal processions will be taken out from the Imambara Estate in Mian Bazaar on the 5th, 9th and 10th of Muharram. A fair will also be organised at the venue. Processions from various neighbourhoods across the city will continue day and night from the 4th to the 10th of Muharram.

Meanwhile, preparations for Tazias have gathered pace across the city as artisans and community members make final arrangements for the observances.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]