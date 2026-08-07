Kanwar Yatra 2026: Bholenath's Devotees Blend Faith With Hi-Tech Through Smart Gadgets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Technology now complements traditional faith during the Kanwar Yatra.

This year, the Kanwar Yatra is witnessing a unique confluence of faith and modern technology. Along with puja materials and clothing, gadgets like power banks, smartwatches, GPS trackers, portable fans, and massagers are also visible in the bags of young Kanwariyas. The administration is also maintaining high-tech surveillance on the Yatra with AI cameras and drones. Groups of Kanwariyas leave Haridwar, colorful Kanwars draped over their shoulders. Chants of "Bol Bam" and "Har Har Mahadev" echo throughout. Somewhere, Kanwars adorned with LED lights glow, while elsewhere, large Bluetooth speakers play Shiva bhajans. But the digital transformation of the Kanwar Yatra is no longer limited to just DJ, speakers and LED lights. Young pilgrims, who set out on a journey of hundreds of kilometres on foot, are now also carrying smart gadgets with them, which can help them in finding the way, maintaining contact with family, charging the phone and getting relief from fatigue. Kanwariyas carry high-capacity power banks in their bags. Smartwatches are on their wrists. Some devotees are sharing their live locations on their mobile phones, while many groups are using portable trackers to ensure the safety of their belongings and Kanwars. This changing form of Kanwar Yatra 2026 shows that the devotees of Bhole, while following their tradition and resolution, are also making technology a companion of the journey.

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Step Count On Smartwatch, Live Location On Mobile

Getting separated from companions is one of the biggest problems during the long Kanwar Yatra. With the huge crowds, loud music, and constantly moving groups, it's not easy to find a member left behind. Young pilgrims are using mobile phone live location and GPS-based services to address this problem. Many pilgrims are sharing their live location with family and other group members before starting the journey. Wrist-mounted smartwatches have also become digital travel companions. They provide daily step counts, distance traveled, heart rate, and calorie burn estimates. Some smartwatches with GPS also help track routes and track activity. This helps the Kanwadis to know how much distance they have covered in a day and how much pressure was put on their body. However, live location only works if the phone has internet, battery, and location services are active. Therefore, devotees should not rely solely on smartwatches or GPS for safety.

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Portable Trackers Are Being Installed On Kanwar And Luggage.

Some Kanwar groups are also carrying small portable trackers with their luggage, vehicles or Kanwars instead of relying solely on phone location. These devices can help locate a person's luggage in the event they leave it behind or become separated from the group. This feature can be especially useful in larger groups, as different pilgrims walk at different speeds. However, not all trackers work the same way. Some devices can only provide location within a limited range via Bluetooth. GPS trackers that provide real-time location from a distance may require a mobile network, an active SIM card, and a data plan.

A Power Bank In Every Bag, Because If The Phone Is Switched Off, So Is The Connection.

Constantly running GPS, calls, camera, live location, and Bluetooth drains mobile battery rapidly. And finding safe charging points along the Kanwar route is difficult. This is why power bank has become one of the most essential digital items for young Kanwadiyas. Along with standard 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh power banks, larger ones with 30,000mAh to 50,000mAh capacities are also being seen in the bags of pilgrims. These allow multiple members of a single group to charge their mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, and other rechargeable devices. Keeping in mind the need for power banks during the Kanwar Yatra, some local mobile shopkeepers are also offering special offers for the Kanwadiyas. In anticipation of the rainy season, many pilgrims are storing power banks, phones, and charging cables in waterproof pouches or plastic covers. Plugging in chargers with wet hands or charging a wet device can pose a risk of short circuits and fire.

Multiple Phones Plugged Into A Charging Point Simultaneously

Along with food and medical facilities, the need for mobile phone charging has also increased at camps and rest stops along the Kanwar route. A video surfaced on social media showing multiple mobile phones being charged simultaneously. This scene illustrates that mobile phones are no longer just a means of taking photos on long journeys. They have also become a means of contacting family, making digital payments, viewing maps, checking the weather, and even seeking help in an emergency.

Charging Bag Is Also Becoming A Travel Companion

Apart from the normal power bank, some devotees are also carrying large capacity charging bags or extra battery backup. These bags have dedicated compartments for storing power banks, various charging cables, and mobile phones. This arrangement can be useful for pilgrims traveling in groups, as multiple devices can be charged from a single backup.

Use Of Solar Panels To Generate Electricity On The Road

Some of the high-tech experiments of the Kanwar Yatra are attracting the most attention, including small portable solar panels. A lightweight solar panel can be installed on the top of a kanwar or luggage trolley to charge a power bank. This can provide limited power for mobile phones, LED lights, and other energy-efficient devices. However, the efficiency of small solar panels depends on weather , sunlight, panel size, and quality. They can't be expected to provide fast charging during monsoon rains or cloudy weather. Therefore, solar panels are not seen as a replacement for standard chargers, but rather as an additional backup.

Portable Massagers Become Your New Companions In The Midst Of Fatigue

After a long day of walking, the scene at Kanwar camps is also changing. While previously oil massages and warm water were used to soothe tired feet, some young Kanwariyas are now using compact body massagers and mini massage guns. They are used for relaxation purposes on the calves, thighs, and back muscles. These battery-operated devices are small and easily carried in a bag. However, it's not advisable to use a massage gun as a pain reliever. It should not be used if your feet are swollen, injured, have severe pain, numbness, or have blisters. In such cases, it's safer to seek medical help from a nearby medical center.

Neck Fan For Relief From Humidity

The monsoon rains, along with the intense humidity, also test the pilgrims. When the sun rises in the afternoon, the heat of the roads and the fatigue from constant walking can add to the trouble. To combat this, some young devotees are wearing rechargeable neck fans, which resemble headphones. These fan the air around the face and neck, freeing both hands. Small handheld USB fans are also being used. A neck fan may provide some relief from humidity, but it does not guarantee protection from dehydration, heat stroke or body temperature rising to dangerous levels. It is important for Kanwadis to drink adequate water, take rest in the bright sun and seek immediate medical help if they feel dizzy, have headache or feel weak.

Support From Smart Shoes And Orthopedic Gel Insoles

The feet bear the greatest strain of the Kanwar Yatra. Pain in the heels, toes, knees, and calves is a common problem due to the constant walking. Many devotees walk barefoot due to their religious commitment, while others wear comfortable shoes or slippers. Among young people who do wear footwear, cushioned shoes and orthopedic gel insoles are becoming more common. These insoles can help reduce shock underfoot and provide additional support to the heel. Some modern smart shoes also include features like step counters and pressure sensors, which can display data on distance walked and pressure applied to different parts of the foot via a mobile app. However, smart shoes with sensors currently seem to be limited to select technology-loving youth rather than the common Kanwadiyas.

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Digital Assistance Available By Scanning QR Code

The digital transformation of the Kanwar Yatra isn't limited to GPS and power banks. Some locations have even launched initiatives to provide pilgrims with essential information and assistance through QR code-based systems. By scanning the QR code, access to Kanwar route, police assistance, health facilities, control room or other important information can be made easy. Digital assistance can be useful, but it's also important to exercise caution when scanning unknown QR codes. Never enter banking, UPI PINs, OTPs, or personal information on unknown links.

Not Only Kanwariyas, The Monitoring Of The Administration Also Became Hi-Tech.

The high-tech nature of the Kanwar Yatra isn't limited to the gadgets of devotees. This time, the administration is also monitoring the Kanwar route through AI cameras, CCTV, drones, and a digital control room. According to the report, more than 3,000 CCTV cameras and 30 tethered drones have been installed to monitor the 334-kilometer-long Kanwar route in Noida . AI-based cameras are also being used, along with the deployment of approximately 2,500 police officers. These AI cameras can help estimate the number of Kanwariyas and send alerts to the police control room if suspicious activity is observed. The purpose of this digital surveillance is to control crowds, maintain traffic order and take quick action in case of any emergency.

The Spirit Of Devotion Remains The Same, Only The Means Of Travel Have Changed.

The Kanwar Yatra is essentially a journey of faith, penance, discipline, and devotion to Lord Shiva. Modern gadgets cannot replace this religious sentiment, but they can certainly provide additional means of connectivity, convenience, and safety during the long journey. Power banks are keeping phones powered. GPS is helping people find lost companions. Smartwatches are providing activity estimates. Drones, CCTV cameras, and AI cameras are monitoring the entire Kanwar route. This scene of a Kanwar on the shoulder and a smartwatch on the wrist paints a picture of a changing India. Here, tradition and technology are not seen in opposition to each other, but rather moving forward together on the long path of faith.

FAQs

Which smart gadgets are being used in Kanwar Yatra?

Smartwatches, power banks, GPS trackers, portable fans, mobile charging bags and QR based digital facilities are being seen in use at some places.

Why is power bank necessary in Kanwar Yatra?

Live location, GPS, calls, camera, and Bluetooth can drain your phone's battery quickly. A power bank helps keep your phone running.

Can the live location of Kanwadiyas be seen through smartwatch?

Location sharing can be done through some smartwatches and mobile apps with a compatible phone, internet, and location sharing turned on.

Why have AI cameras been installed on the Kanwar route?

AI cameras can be used to predict crowds, identify suspicious activities, and send alerts to the control room.

What is the use of QR code in Kanwar Yatra?

Information related to route, police assistance, medical facility and control room can be provided through authorized QR code.