Somvati Amavasya 2026: Date, Puja Rules, Pitru Tarpan And Powerful Remedies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Somvati Amavasya coincides with Adhik Maas on June 15.

This rare, auspicious alignment holds deep significance for ancestors.

Devotees perform rituals, charity, and prayers for blessings.

On June 15th, the rare coincidence of Somvati Amavasya and Jyeshtha Adhik Maas (the month of Adhik Maas) will occur. According to religious beliefs, this coincidence will occur after approximately three years. Adhik Maas is considered dedicated to Lord Vishnu, while the Amavasya Tithi holds special significance for the peace of ancestors and for charity. Therefore, the simultaneous occurrence of Somvati Amavasya and Adhik Maas is considered extremely auspicious for devotees.

Jyeshtha Somvati Amavasya Date

Astrologer Dr Anish Vyas, Director of the Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur-Jodhpur, stated that according to the calendar, the Jyeshtha Adhik Maas Amavasya will begin at 12:19 pm on June 14 and end at 8:23 am on June 15. Based on the rising date, Somvati Amavasya will be celebrated on June 15.



The new moon on June 15th falls on Monday, thus increasing its religious significance. Bathing in holy rivers, worshipping Lord Shiva and Vishnu, circumambulating the Peepal tree, offering tarpan (worship), and performing charity on Somvati Amavasya bring special benefits. Somvati Amavasya is an auspicious occasion for self-purification, offering prayers to ancestors, and receiving the blessings of Lord Shiva. Performing the rituals and performing rituals on this day brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to the home. Understanding the significance of this sacred occasion, it should be celebrated with full devotion and faith.

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Somvati Amavasya holds immense significance in Hinduism. Fasting, worship, and bathing in holy rivers also hold special significance on this day. Women observe a fast on Somvati Amavasya for the long life of their husbands. The day is considered highly auspicious for the removal of ancestral curses. Charity and holy baths performed on this Amavasya bring eternal merit. The mind becomes calm, and negative thoughts are dispelled. On this date, one should bathe in the sacred rivers of their respective regions and visit the holy sites and temples of mythological significance.

The Garuda Purana states that offering prayers to ancestors on Somvati Amavasya is highly auspicious. Offering prayers to ancestors on this day provides relief from ancestral sins. If we are unable to bathe in a river, mix Ganga water with water at home and bathe while meditating on sacred places. After bathing, donate grains to the needy and money and green grass to a cowshed.

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Importance Of Offering Water To Ancestors On Somvati Amavasya

On Amavasya, offer incense and meditate for your ancestors. At around 12 noon, light cow dung cakes at home and pour jaggery and ghee on the embers. Meditate on your ancestors. Hold water in your palm and offer it to them with your thumb. Light a lamp in a Shiva temple, offering water to the Shivalinga while chanting the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya." Light a lamp in front of Lord Hanuman and recite the Hanuman Chalisa or Sunderkand.

After 3 Years, Great Coincidence Of Somvati Amavasya In Adhik Maas

Currently, the Purushottam month is underway, and the Somvati Amavasya falling during this month is considered an extremely rare coincidence. Such an occasion occurs approximately once every three years, when the Amavasya of Adhik Maas falls on a Monday. From a religious perspective, this coincidence is considered very auspicious and fruitful.

Bathing With Ganga water

Bathing in the Ganges River or other sacred rivers on this day is considered highly virtuous. The best time to bathe is before sunrise. It is believed that a proper bath on Somvati Amavasya bestows the blessings of Lord Vishnu. If you cannot bathe in the rivers, you can bathe at home by adding a little Ganges water to your bathing water. It is also believed that a proper bath on this day brings peace to the souls of ancestors.

Astrological Significance Of Amavasya

On the day of Amavasya, the Sun and Moon are in the same zodiac sign. While the Sun represents the fiery element, the Moon symbolises coolness. Under the influence of the Sun, the Moon's influence is nullified. Therefore, this is an effective day for concentrating the mind. Therefore, Amavasya is considered an auspicious day for spiritual contemplation. Those born on Amavasya have a Chandra Dosha in their horoscope.

Offer Prayers To The Sun

According to the Padma Purana, even worship, penance, and yagna do not please Lord Hari as much as bathing in the morning and offering prayers to the Sun, the light of the universe. Therefore, to attain salvation from all sins of both past and present lives, and to receive the blessings of Lord Surya Narayana, every human being must regularly offer prayers to the Sun while reciting the Surya Mantra.

The Peepal Tree Is The Abode Of Ancestors

It is believed that on the new moon day, the ancestors reside in the Peepal tree. Worshipping the Peepal tree and Lord Vishnu on this day fulfils all your wishes. To receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, offer milk mixed with sweet water on this day, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in the Peepal tree. After the worship, circumambulate the Peepal tree as much as you can and pray for the end of all your life's problems.

Giving Donations Will Bring Blessings

Donating food, milk, fruits, rice, sesame seeds, and gooseberries on this day brings blessings. Food should be offered to the poor, saints, sages, and Brahmins. In addition to bathing and donating, offering prayers to ancestors on this day ensures continued blessings from the ancestors.

Make Your Ancestors Happy

On Somvati Amavasya, offer water with sesame seeds in the name of ancestors and offer it in the south direction. Amavasya Tithi is dedicated to ancestors. Therefore, offering tarpan on this day satisfies the ancestors and they bless. Worship the Peepal tree on Amavasya. Offer milk and circumambulate seven times. Light a lamp under the Peepal tree. Doing this brings happiness to the family. Worship Lord Vishnu on Somvati Amavasya. On this day, one should recite the seventh chapter of the Gita for the ancestors. Donate while meditating on the ancestors on Somvati Amavasya. Plant a Peepal tree on Somvati Amavasya. By doing this, the ancestors are pleased, and the financial situation improves.

Remedies To Be Taken On Somvati Amavasya

On the new moon day, mix sesame seeds with flour and make rotis and feed them to a cow. This will bring peace and happiness to your home. After bathing on the new moon day, make balls of flour and feed them to the fish. This remedy alleviates many problems. On the new moon day, while remembering your ancestors, donate to the needy or the poor.

On the new moon day, recite the seventh chapter of the Gita for the sake of your ancestors. Mix sesame seeds in water and offer it towards the south. Doing so will bring blessings to your ancestors.

On the new moon day, visualise your reflection in milk. Feed this milk to a black dog. This relieves mental stress.

On the new moon day, light a lamp in the north-east corner in the evening. Use a red thread for the wick. This pleases Goddess Lakshmi. Feed ants flour mixed with sugar on the new moon day. This will fulfil all your wishes.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.



