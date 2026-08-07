The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey. It aims to strengthen collective deterrence, stating an armed attack on one country is an attack on all.
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'Paper Agreement Won't Bring Security': Iran MP Slams Saudi-Pakistan-Turkey Defence Pact
Iran warned Saudi Arabia that its new defence pact with Pakistan and Turkey would not ensure security. The Mecca agreement treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.
- Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey signed a trilateral defense pact.
- Iran warned Riyadh the agreement would not ensure security.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement?
Who signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement?
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally signed the agreement.
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