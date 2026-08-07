'Internal Affairs': MEA Responds To US Congressman’s Attack On FCRA Bill

"We have seen the comments on FCRA. Legislative matters concerning India are our internal affairs on which decisions are taken by the Parliament of the country. I would also like to point out that there are several nations, including the United States, which regulate the flow of foreign funds," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

US Congressman Raises Concerns Over FCRA Bill

The response came after US Congressman Riley Moore criticised the proposed FCRA Bill, alleging that some of its provisions could enable the Indian government to take over churches and religious charities.

Moore also warned that the issue could have implications for relations between New Delhi and Washington.

A Republican from West Virginia serving his first term in the US House of Representatives, Moore criticised the proposed amendments in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Christians have been in India since St Thomas the Apostle travelled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ," he wrote.

"But despite this long Christian history, India's Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules to permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities."

Describing the proposed changes as "a clear attack against Christians", Moore said that if the legislation was passed in its current form, it would become "a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India."

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What Is The FCRA?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act governs the receipt and use of foreign donations by organisations operating in India.

Its ambit includes charities, educational institutions, religious bodies and non-governmental organisations that receive funding from overseas.

The proposed amendment seeks to change how institutions, including NGOs, trusts, educational institutions and religious bodies, receive foreign contributions.

What Does The Proposed Amendment Say?

One of the key and most contentious provisions of the Bill would empower the Centre to establish a "Designated Authority".

The authority would take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using those contributions if an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases because it is not renewed.

Another contentious provision empowers the Centre to establish a "Designated Authority" to take over the management of foreign monetary contributions.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 13,520 organisations received foreign contributions amounting to Rs 55,741 crore between 2019 and 2022.