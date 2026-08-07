The meeting is being held to discuss student demands concerning the JPSC and JSSC examinations. A 10-member student delegation is engaging with the government.
JPSC-JSSC Row: Jharkhand Govt Ready to 'Sympathetically' Consider Students' Demands
The student representatives were escorted to the venue by the administration's team. The meeting began after the delegation entered the State Guest House.
- Student delegation reached Ranchi for talks with government.
- Government delegation included four ministers, DC, and SSP.
- Meeting focused on student demands regarding JPSC, JSSC exams.
The Jharkhand government on Friday said it was ready to consider the demands of protesting students following a meeting between a four-member ministerial delegation and representatives of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch in Ranchi.
According to the student delegation, the talks were held in a positive atmosphere, with the government assuring them that their demands would be considered.
"We met the delegation of student protesters. The government is ready to consider their demands sympathetically," Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar said after the meeting.
10-Member Student Delegation Holds Talks
A 10-member student delegation reached the State Guest House in Ranchi for talks with the state government over their demands related to the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.
The student representatives were escorted to the venue by the administration's team, following which the meeting began at the State Guest House.
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Four Ministers Represent Government
The government delegation comprised four ministers — Sudivya Sonu of the JMM, Deepika Pandey Singh of the Congress, Sanjay Prasad Yadav of the RJD and Chamra Linda of the JMM.
All four ministers reached the State Guest House ahead of the meeting.
Ranchi DC, SSP Attend Talks
The administration was also represented at the meeting by the Ranchi Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police.
The 10-member student delegation subsequently entered the State Guest House for the discussions.
Talks Held Earlier Than Expected
Earlier, sources had indicated that the government could hold talks with the student delegation at around 7 pm in Ranchi.
However, the latest update indicated that the meeting could begin earlier and that the 7 pm timing was not fixed.
The talks were held between the government's four-member ministerial delegation and the 10-member student delegation.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of the meeting in Ranchi?
Who is representing the government at the talks?
The government delegation includes four ministers: Sudivya Sonu, Deepika Pandey Singh, Sanjay Prasad Yadav, and Chamra Linda. The Ranchi DC and SSP are also present.
Where are the talks taking place?
The talks are being held at the State Guest House in Ranchi. A 10-member student delegation arrived for discussions with government representatives.