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HomeReligionMaharana Pratap Jayanti 2026: Date, History, Significance And Legacy Of Mewar's Warrior King

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2026: Date, History, Significance And Legacy Of Mewar's Warrior King

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2026 will be observed on June 17 according to the Hindu calendar. Know the history, significance, Haldighati battle, and the inspiring legacy of Mewar’s legendary Rajput ruler.

By : Jagriti Soni Barsale | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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  • His loyal horse Chetak became a legendary companion.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed every year to honour one of India’s most celebrated warrior kings. Revered for his unwavering courage, resilience and commitment to protecting his kingdom, Maharana Pratap continues to inspire generations. While his birth anniversary is commonly marked on 9 May according to the Gregorian calendar, celebrations based on the Hindu calendar will take place on 17 June in 2026.

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When Is Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2026?

According to the Hindu calendar, Maharana Pratap was born in Vikram Samvat 1597 on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. Based on this calculation, Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be observed on 17 June 2026.

However, many people also commemorate his birth anniversary annually on 9 May as per the English calendar tradition.

Why Maharana Pratap Is Remembered Across India

Maharana Pratap is regarded as one of the most respected figures in Indian history. His determination, bravery and refusal to surrender in the face of adversity earned him a lasting place in the nation’s collective memory.

Known for his strong sense of self-respect and devotion to his principles from an early age, he dedicated his life to safeguarding the honour and independence of his kingdom. Even today, his name evokes pride among Indians. His birth anniversary is celebrated with particular enthusiasm in Rajasthan and Haryana.

The Historical Legacy Of Maharana Pratap

Maharana Pratap was the eldest son of Udai Singh II and Jaiwanta Bai. Udai Singh II is widely recognised as the founder of Udaipur.

Renowned for his military leadership, strategic thinking and administrative abilities, Maharana Pratap commanded respect not only from his supporters but also from his rivals. His determination, organisational skills and close connection with his people helped establish him as one of the most admired rulers of his era.

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The Battle Of Haldighati

One of the defining chapters of Maharana Pratap’s life was the Battle of Haldighati against Mughal Emperor Akbar.

Akbar sought to bring Mewar under the authority of the Mughal Empire. Maharana Pratap, however, refused to compromise on the independence of his kingdom. This disagreement eventually led to a fierce confrontation between the two sides.

The Battle of Haldighati remains an enduring symbol of bravery, self-respect and the spirit of freedom in Indian history. Maharana Pratap’s struggle continues to be remembered as a source of inspiration for patriotism and dignity.

Chetak: The Loyal Companion Who Became A Legend

No account of Maharana Pratap is complete without mentioning Chetak, his trusted and devoted horse.

Believed to have belonged to the Marwari breed and known for his distinctive blue-tinted appearance, Chetak is remembered for his strength, speed and extraordinary loyalty. Stories of his courage and devotion continue to be celebrated in Rajasthan’s folk traditions and songs.

More than just a horse, Chetak was Maharana Pratap’s most dependable companion. His loyalty and sacrifice secured him a permanent place in Indian history, making him a legendary figure alongside the warrior king he faithfully served.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the significance of the Battle of Haldighati?

It was a defining confrontation between Maharana Pratap and Mughal Emperor Akbar. Pratap refused to compromise Mewar's independence, making it a symbol of bravery and freedom.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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Maharana Pratap Maharana Pratap Jayanti Mewar Rajput Warriors Haldighati Battle
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