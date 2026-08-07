Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Belpatra, Tulsi, Harsingar planted at home bring blessings, harmony.

Hariyali Amavasya, observed during the holy month of Sawan, is regarded as an auspicious occasion dedicated to nature worship and devotion to the gods. According to the Skanda Purana, planting trees on this day is considered a highly meritorious act. Whether at home, in a temple, or near a cowshed, planting saplings is believed to benefit both the environment and one's spiritual well-being.

Does The Solar Eclipse Affect Tree Plantation?

This year, Hariyali Amavasya coincides with a solar eclipse, raising doubts among devotees about whether planting trees is appropriate. According to traditional beliefs, touching sacred plants such as Tulsi, Belpatra, and other trees during the eclipse is generally avoided. The eclipse is scheduled to begin at 9:04 pm on August 12 and conclude at 4:25 am on August 13. However, as this is a night-time solar eclipse that will not be visible in India, scriptures state that its religious restrictions do not apply here. As a result, devotees can perform tree plantation and other auspicious activities on Hariyali Amavasya without any hindrance.

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Plant An Amla Tree For Health And Prosperity

The Padma Purana describes the Amla (Indian Gooseberry) tree as highly sacred. Planting an Amla tree on Hariyali Amavasya is believed to bring good health, spiritual merit and prosperity. Regular worship of the tree is also said to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Plant Peepal, Banyan And Neem In Public Places

For those seeking longevity, good fortune and spiritual merit, planting Peepal, Banyan and Neem trees on Hariyali Amavasya is considered especially auspicious. Traditionally, these trees are recommended to be planted in temples, parks or other public spaces, rather than inside residential premises.

Belpatra Brings Lord Shiva's Blessings

Planting a Belpatra (Bael) tree at home during the Sawan Amavasya is believed to attract the blessings of Lord Shiva. According to traditional beliefs, keeping a Belpatra plant in the courtyard helps ward off negative energy, removes obstacles and promotes peace, happiness and prosperity within the household.

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Tulsi And Harsingar For Wealth And Harmony

Hariyali Amavasya is also considered an auspicious day to plant Tulsi and Harsingar (Parijat). Tulsi is regarded as sacred to Goddess Lakshmi, while Harsingar is associated with Lord Krishna. It is believed that planting these sacred plants invites prosperity, harmony and positive energy into the home.