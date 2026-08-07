India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Meet Farmers, Stay Healthy, Strengthen NDA': Inside PM Modi’s Meeting With TMC, UBT Rebel MPs

'Meet Farmers, Stay Healthy, Strengthen NDA': Inside PM Modi’s Meeting With TMC, UBT Rebel MPs

PM Modi told around 45 NDA ally MPs to strengthen the alliance, use the PMO for constituency development, stay healthy, meet people regularly and treat every ally equally, regardless of its strength.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi urged allied MPs to accelerate constituency development.
  • He also stressed developing neglected northeastern states significantly.

PM Modi's Breakfast Meeting:Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a breakfast meeting with around 45 MPs from NDA allies, including seven Shiv Sena MPs, 20 Rebel TMC MPs, two MPs from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and leaders including Upendra Kushwaha, sources said.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister urged the MPs to make effective use of the government's authority to accelerate development in their respective constituencies. He advised them to approach the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) directly for any constituency development work requiring assistance.

"Contact the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) directly for any development work in your area."

Also Read: 'What Can Ordinary Ink Do to Us?': Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jhatrkhand Protest

PM Modi Asked MPs To Take Care Of Their Health

According to sources, PM Modi interacted individually with each MP, enquired about their well-being and even asked Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar about his yoga routine.

Emphasising the importance of personal health, the Prime Minister told the lawmakers to take care of their fitness, saying they could serve the nation effectively only if they remained healthy.

He also encouraged MPs to regularly meet farmers, labourers and the poor, understand their concerns and stay updated on issues affecting their constituencies.

Highlighting the government's development agenda, Modi said that the northeastern states had not received adequate development before his government came to power and stressed the need to take the Northeast, along with the rest of the country, to greater heights of progress.

'We Must Strengthen NDA'

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of coalition unity, saying the NDA does not measure the value of its allies by the number of MPs they have.

"For us, a party with a single MP is just as important and deserving of the same respect as a party with many MPs."

Calling for greater cohesion within the alliance, Modi said: "We must strengthen the NDA. Together, as the NDA, we must work for the development of the country."

The breakfast interaction came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted 37 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs for dinner at his official residence as part of his continued outreach to lawmakers during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The informal gathering focused on governance, parliamentary functioning and strengthening coordination within the party. According to sources, the Prime Minister also shared personal experiences and exchanged views with the MPs on a range of issues.

Also Read: No CCTV, Multiple Challans: Key Details Emerge In Atiq Ahmed's Youngest Son Aban's Death

During the discussion, Modi reportedly advised the MPs not to get drawn into what he described as "Delhi's web of narratives" and urged them to maintain cordial relations with Opposition members.

Before You Go

Patna: One Killed in Patna Road Accident, Violent Protest Erupts, Vehicles Set Ablaze

Frequently Asked Questions

What advice did PM Modi give to MPs regarding constituency development?

PM Modi urged MPs to make effective use of government authority to accelerate development in their constituencies. He also advised them to contact the PMO directly for any required assistance.

What did PM Modi emphasize about the MPs' personal health?

He stressed the importance of personal fitness, stating that MPs can only serve the nation effectively if they remain healthy. He even enquired about one MP's yoga routine.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 07 Aug 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
NDA PM Modi Ncp Shiv Sena NDA गठबंधन NCPI TMC Rebel
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Meet Farmers, Stay Healthy, Strengthen NDA': Inside PM Modi’s Meeting With TMC, UBT Rebel MPs
'Must Strengthen NDA': What Happened Inside PM Modi's Meeting With Rebel MPs
India
'What Can Ordinary Ink Do To Us?': Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jhatrkhand Protest
'What Can Ordinary Ink Do To Us?': Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jhatrkhand Protest
India
RJD Dissolves All Bihar Organisational Units After Bankipur Bypoll Defeat, Plans Major Reshuffle
RJD Dissolves All Bihar Organisational Units After Bankipur Bypoll Defeat, Plans Major Reshuffle
India
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking FIR, Probe Into Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Case
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking FIR, Probe Into Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Case
Advertisement

Videos

Patna: One Killed in Patna Road Accident, Violent Protest Erupts, Vehicles Set Ablaze
BREAKING: Patna Highway Erupts in Violence After Fatal Bus Accident, Vehicles Set Ablaze by Crowd
BREAKING: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Monday Amid Opposition Uproar, Lok Sabha Proceedings Continue
Rajya Sabha: Kiren Rijiju Defends Home Minister Amid Opposition Protest in Rajya Sabha
Student Protest: Student Protester Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates at Ranchi Agitation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget