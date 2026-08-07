Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi urged allied MPs to accelerate constituency development.

He also stressed developing neglected northeastern states significantly.

PM Modi's Breakfast Meeting:Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a breakfast meeting with around 45 MPs from NDA allies, including seven Shiv Sena MPs, 20 Rebel TMC MPs, two MPs from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and leaders including Upendra Kushwaha, sources said.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister urged the MPs to make effective use of the government's authority to accelerate development in their respective constituencies. He advised them to approach the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) directly for any constituency development work requiring assistance.

"Contact the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) directly for any development work in your area."

Also Read: 'What Can Ordinary Ink Do to Us?': Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jhatrkhand Protest

PM Modi Asked MPs To Take Care Of Their Health

According to sources, PM Modi interacted individually with each MP, enquired about their well-being and even asked Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar about his yoga routine.

Emphasising the importance of personal health, the Prime Minister told the lawmakers to take care of their fitness, saying they could serve the nation effectively only if they remained healthy.

He also encouraged MPs to regularly meet farmers, labourers and the poor, understand their concerns and stay updated on issues affecting their constituencies.

Highlighting the government's development agenda, Modi said that the northeastern states had not received adequate development before his government came to power and stressed the need to take the Northeast, along with the rest of the country, to greater heights of progress.

'We Must Strengthen NDA'

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of coalition unity, saying the NDA does not measure the value of its allies by the number of MPs they have.

"For us, a party with a single MP is just as important and deserving of the same respect as a party with many MPs."

Calling for greater cohesion within the alliance, Modi said: "We must strengthen the NDA. Together, as the NDA, we must work for the development of the country."

The breakfast interaction came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted 37 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs for dinner at his official residence as part of his continued outreach to lawmakers during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The informal gathering focused on governance, parliamentary functioning and strengthening coordination within the party. According to sources, the Prime Minister also shared personal experiences and exchanged views with the MPs on a range of issues. Also Read: No CCTV, Multiple Challans: Key Details Emerge In Atiq Ahmed's Youngest Son Aban's Death During the discussion, Modi reportedly advised the MPs not to get drawn into what he described as "Delhi's web of narratives" and urged them to maintain cordial relations with Opposition members.