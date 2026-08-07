Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom August 10, 2026, brings rare Sawan Som Pradosh fast.

This unique coincidence significantly enhances Lord Shiva worship.

Observing this day fulfills desires, brings health, prosperity.

Follow specific puja timings and zodiac-based worship methods.

The second Monday of Sawan falls on August 10, 2026. According to the calendar, this day also coincides with the Som Pradosh fast. Therefore, according to the scriptures, this day of Sawan is considered very important. According to the Skanda Purana, on the Trayodashi Tithi, during the Pradosh period, Lord Shiva performs the Tandava dance among the gods on Kailash. Worshiping him at this time fulfills desires and removes diseases and ailments. According to Astrologer Sanjeet Kumar Mishra, learn the auspicious times for worshipping Shiva on this day and how to receive the blessings of Mahadev.

Auspicious Time For Shiva Puja On 10th August 2026

Sawan Monday Puja Muhurta - 5:47 am - 7:27 am and 9:07 am - 10:47 am

Som Pradosh fast worship time - 7:05 pm - 9:14 pm

After 6 years, Sawan Somavar and Som Pradosh fasts are celebrated together.

According to the calendar, August 10, 2026, will be a very auspicious day for worshipping Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan. Because the occurrence of Trayodashi Tithi on Monday in Sawan is considered to grant wishes. This coincidence had previously occurred six years ago, in 2020.

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What Are The Benefits Of Observing Sawan Somavar And Pradosh Fast Together?

All Mondays in the month of Sawan are special for Shiva worship and fasting, but if this day coincides with Pradosh fasting, then according to the scriptures, this day becomes extremely virtuous. It is believed that the fruits of Shiva worship will be achieved quickly.

The results of Rudrabhishek and Jalabhishek are considered more auspicious than on normal days.

Your wish to remove obstacles in marriage and find a suitable life partner may soon be fulfilled.

There is happiness in married life and problems in love life go away.

One receives the blessings of child happiness, health and long life.

You may get relief from financial crisis, debt and mental stress.

By performing puja and chanting mantras at home on this day, the ongoing disputes in the family are resolved with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

How To Get The Blessings Of Mahadev

People of Aries zodiac sign should anoint Lord Shiva with honey on the auspicious occasion of Sawan Monday and Som Pradosh fast.

People of Taurus zodiac sign should donate white clothes, ghee, mustard oil and jowar.

People of Gemini zodiac sign should anoint Lord Mahadev with seasonal fruit juice or fruits.

People of Cancer zodiac sign can donate silver , milk, pearls, rice and sugar.

People of Leo zodiac sign should anoint Shivling with water mixed with saffron on this day.

People of Virgo zodiac sign should offer Shami leaves to Lord Shiva.

People of Libra zodiac sign should express their wishes by offering a handful of rice on Shivling.

People of Scorpio zodiac sign should offer red roses to Lord Shiva.

Sagittarius people can donate gram dal and milk mixed with saffron.

Capricorns should donate umbrellas and blankets and anoint Lord Shiva with black sesame seeds.

People of Aquarius zodiac sign should worship Lord Shiva with black sesame seeds, Shami leaves, Datura and Ganga water.

It is considered auspicious for Pisces people to donate food grains, pulses, money and yellow flowers.

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(FAQ)

Q1. Which Abhishekam is most auspicious to perform on Sawan Monday and Som Pradosh fast?

Answer: On this day, Jalabhishek, Dugdhabhishek, Panchamrit Abhishek, and Rudrabhishek are considered to be of special significance. Offering Belpatra, Dhatura, Bhang, Aak flowers, and white sandalwood is believed to bring Lord Shiva's blessings.

Q2. Does performing Rudrabhishekam on this day provide any special benefits?

Answer: There is a religious belief that performing Rudrabhishekam on the occasion of Sawan Monday and Som Pradosh fasts quickly bestows the blessings of Lord Shiva. It is believed that this ritual brings peace from planetary defects, reduced mental stress, health benefits, and the fulfillment of desires.

Q3. Can we eat only once during Sawan Somvar and Som Pradosh fasts?

Answer: Yes. If you are unable to observe a waterless or fruit-only fast, you can observe the fast by eating only one satvik meal (ekbhukta) as per religious tradition. However, garlic, onion, meat, alcohol, and tamasic foods should be avoided during the fast. Pradosh fasts generally involve breaking the fast only after worshipping Lord Shiva during the Pradosh period.

Q4. What should be donated after Shiva Puja on Som Pradosh Vrat?

Answer: After the Som Pradosh Vrat puja, it is considered auspicious to donate white clothes, rice, milk, yogurt, ghee, sugar, black sesame seeds, fruits, grains, dakshina, or food to the needy, according to your faith and ability. Religious belief holds that this brings the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and bestows happiness, prosperity, health, and the fulfillment of desires.