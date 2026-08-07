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English NewsCitiesWATCH | ‘You Are No One To Decide’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Clashes With Cop

WATCH | ‘You Are No One To Decide’: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Clashes With Cop

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke clashed with a police officer, alleging visitors to his home were mistreated. He also claimed his personal data was exposed during an AI demo.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder Abhijit Dipke clashed with police over visitor interference.
  • He asserted police cannot interfere with citizens visiting him.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke was involved in a heated verbal exchange with a police officer outside his residence after alleging that police personnel were behaving rudely with citizens who had come to meet him.

According to reports, a large number of people have been visiting Dipke's residence in recent days, prompting the deployment of a police security detail.

On Thursday, Dipke accused the police of interfering with visitors and objected to what he described as discourteous behaviour towards members of the public.

Also Read: 'Must Strengthen NDA': What Happened Inside PM Modi's Meeting With TMC, UBT Rebel MPs

'Police Cannot Decide Whom I Meet': Dipke

During the exchange, Dipke asserted that the police had no authority to decide whom he should or should not meet.

"Police cannot tell me whom I should meet. You are no one to decide. I will decide whom I meet and whom I don't," he told the officer.

 
 
 
 
 
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He also questioned the officer about his department, police station and designation before asking him to leave the premises, expressing anger over what he claimed was police interference while citizens were visiting his residence.

Dipke Raises Data Privacy Concerns Over AI Demonstration

Separately, Dipke alleged that his personal information was disclosed during an AI tool demonstration at an event being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

In a post on X, he questioned how permission had been granted to use or reveal his personal information. He also claimed that government officials were present during the demonstration.

Also Read: 'What Can Ordinary Ink Do to Us?': Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jhatrkhand Protest

Dipke further questioned whether the government was attempting to monitor him through American technology companies, raising concerns over privacy and surveillance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Abhijit Dipke have a verbal exchange with a police officer?

Dipke alleged police personnel were rude to citizens visiting him and interfering with his meetings. He expressed anger over their behavior outside his residence.

What was Abhijit Dipke's assertion regarding police authority?

Dipke asserted that the police had no authority to decide whom he should meet. He told the officer he would decide his visitors and asked him to leave.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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CJP Maharashtra Police Abhijeet Dipke Dipke Clashes With Police
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