India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsReligionFreedom Sale 2026: Before You Shop, Check The Most Auspicious Product For Your Zodiac Sign

Freedom Sale 2026: Before You Shop, Check The Most Auspicious Product For Your Zodiac Sign

Freedom Sale 2026: Amazon and Flipkart's Freedom Sale starts on August 7 and 8. Shop according to your zodiac sign to enjoy great deals and invite a little extra luck.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Festive August 2026 sales encourage zodiac-aligned shopping.
  • Astrology suggests buying specific items brings auspicious results.
  • Each zodiac sign has unique auspicious purchases and colors.
  • Consider auspicious timings for beneficial shopping experiences.

August is a plethora of festivals, with major festivals like Hariyali Teej, Raksha Bandhan, and Independence Day coming up. As the festivals arrive, the sales season begins on online shopping platforms.  The Freedom Sale begins on Flipkart on August 8th, and on Amazon on August 7th, 2026. If you're planning to shop during the sale, consider purchasing items based on your needs and your zodiac sign. According to astrology, purchasing items that are compatible with your zodiac sign and planets is believed to bring long-term auspicious results. 

What To Buy In Freedom Sale 2026, According To Your Zodiac Sign

  • Aries - Mars is the ruling planet of Aries . Purchasing electronic gadgets, fitness equipment, sports items, tool kits, or accessories for a new bike is considered auspicious for those born under this sign. Products colored red or maroon will be beneficial.
  • Taurus - Venus is the ruling planet of Taurus. Purchasing gold and silver jewelry, perfumes, cosmetics, designer clothing, home decor, and luxury items is considered auspicious for people born under this sign. Items colored white, cream, and pink are considered auspicious.
  • Gemini - Mercury is the ruling planet of Gemini. Buying laptops, tablets, mobile phones, e-book readers, books, stationery, and items related to online courses will be auspicious. Buying green products will be auspicious.

ALSO READ |  First Sawan Somwar 2026: Perform Shivling Rudrabhishek The Right Way, Know The Auspicious Time, Rituals And Mantras

  • Cancer - As a Moon sign, Cancerians will find it auspicious to purchase items that enhance their home's comforts, such as a refrigerator, kitchen appliances, silverware , bedsheets, curtains, or home decor. White and silver are auspicious colors.
  • Leo - For those born under the sun sign Leo, purchasing branded watches, gold jewelry, premium mobile phones, office chairs, luxury accessories, and prestige items is considered auspicious. Golden and saffron colors will bring benefits.
  • Virgo - Buying office gadgets, organizers, health devices, medical devices, books, and study materials will be auspicious for Virgos. Green and light brown items are best.
  • Libra - Venus rules Libra. People born under this sign can purchase fashion, jewelry, home decor, furniture, art pieces, makeup, and premium lifestyle products. White and light pink are auspicious colors.
  • Scorpio - For Scorpio, the sign of Mars, purchasing fitness machines, car accessories, safety equipment, power tools, and adventure gear is considered auspicious. Red and dark colors will be beneficial.
  • Sagittarius - For Sagittarius, the sign of Jupiter, purchasing religious books, puja materials, travel bags, educational gadgets, online learning devices, and spiritual items will be auspicious. Yellow-colored products will provide special benefits.

ALSO READ | First Sawan Somwar 2026: Perform Shivling Rudrabhishek The Right Way, Know The Auspicious Time, Rituals And Mantras

  • Capricorn - Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, is considered auspicious for purchasing long-lasting household appliances, office furniture, safety lockers, sturdy electronics, and investment items. Blue and black items will be beneficial.
  • Aquarius - Buying new technology gadgets, smartwatches, AI devices, smart home products, wireless accessories, and innovative electronics will be auspicious for Aquarius. Blue and sky blue are auspicious colors.
  • Pisces - For Pisces, the sign of Jupiter, purchasing puja materials, spiritual books, musical instruments, art supplies, yoga mats, meditation products, and decorative items related to the water element is considered auspicious. Yellow and light white colors will be beneficial.

Keep this in mind

Whether shopping online or offline, buying any item during an auspicious time is considered auspicious in Hinduism. Therefore, consider the auspicious time or Abhijit Muhurta for shopping during sales. 

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information. 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the Freedom Sales begin on online platforms?

The Freedom Sale starts on Flipkart on August 8th, 2026. On Amazon, the sale commences one day earlier, on August 7th, 2026.

Why is it suggested to shop based on one's zodiac sign during the sale?

According to astrology, purchasing items compatible with your zodiac sign and planets is believed to bring long-term auspicious results. This approach aims to align purchases with cosmic influences.

What items are considered auspicious for Aries individuals to purchase?

Aries can consider buying electronic gadgets, fitness equipment, sports items, or accessories for a new bike. Products in red or maroon colors are also beneficial for them.

Is there a specific time considered auspicious for shopping during the sales?

Yes, in Hinduism, purchasing items during an auspicious time or Abhijit Muhurta is considered beneficial. It's advisable to consider this for your sale shopping.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
Read More
Published at : 07 Aug 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Freedom Sale 2026 Amazon Freedom Sale Flipkart Freedom Sale
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Freedom Sale 2026: Before You Shop, Check The Most Auspicious Product For Your Zodiac Sign
Freedom Sale 2026: Before You Shop, Check The Most Auspicious Product For Your Zodiac Sign
Religion
Sanjay Dutt’s Ancestors And Karbala: What Is The Story Behind The ‘Hussaini Brahmin’ Family?
Sanjay Dutt’s Ancestors And Karbala: What Is The Story Behind The ‘Hussaini Brahmin’ Family?
Religion
Sawan 2026: What Is The Connection Between Kanwar, Four Yugas And Shiva Sadhana?
Sawan 2026: What Is The Connection Between Kanwar, Four Yugas And Shiva Sadhana?
Religion
Viral This Kanwar Season: Rs 9 Lakh Grand Kanwar And Muslim Man Serving Juice, Fruits To Yatris
Viral This Kanwar Season: Rs 9 Lakh Grand Kanwar And Muslim Man Serving Juice, Fruits To Yatris
Advertisement

Videos

Patna: One Killed in Patna Road Accident, Violent Protest Erupts, Vehicles Set Ablaze
BREAKING: Patna Highway Erupts in Violence After Fatal Bus Accident, Vehicles Set Ablaze by Crowd
BREAKING: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Monday Amid Opposition Uproar, Lok Sabha Proceedings Continue
Rajya Sabha: Kiren Rijiju Defends Home Minister Amid Opposition Protest in Rajya Sabha
Student Protest: Student Protester Hospitalised After Health Deteriorates at Ranchi Agitation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget