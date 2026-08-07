Freedom Sale 2026: Before You Shop, Check The Most Auspicious Product For Your Zodiac Sign

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Festive August 2026 sales encourage zodiac-aligned shopping.

Astrology suggests buying specific items brings auspicious results.

Each zodiac sign has unique auspicious purchases and colors.

Consider auspicious timings for beneficial shopping experiences.

August is a plethora of festivals, with major festivals like Hariyali Teej, Raksha Bandhan, and Independence Day coming up. As the festivals arrive, the sales season begins on online shopping platforms. The Freedom Sale begins on Flipkart on August 8th, and on Amazon on August 7th, 2026. If you're planning to shop during the sale, consider purchasing items based on your needs and your zodiac sign. According to astrology, purchasing items that are compatible with your zodiac sign and planets is believed to bring long-term auspicious results.

What To Buy In Freedom Sale 2026, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries - Mars is the ruling planet of Aries . Purchasing electronic gadgets, fitness equipment, sports items, tool kits, or accessories for a new bike is considered auspicious for those born under this sign. Products colored red or maroon will be beneficial.

Taurus - Venus is the ruling planet of Taurus. Purchasing gold and silver jewelry, perfumes, cosmetics, designer clothing, home decor, and luxury items is considered auspicious for people born under this sign. Items colored white, cream, and pink are considered auspicious.

Gemini - Mercury is the ruling planet of Gemini. Buying laptops, tablets, mobile phones, e-book readers, books, stationery, and items related to online courses will be auspicious. Buying green products will be auspicious.

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Cancer - As a Moon sign, Cancerians will find it auspicious to purchase items that enhance their home's comforts, such as a refrigerator, kitchen appliances, silverware , bedsheets, curtains, or home decor. White and silver are auspicious colors.

Leo - For those born under the sun sign Leo, purchasing branded watches, gold jewelry, premium mobile phones, office chairs, luxury accessories, and prestige items is considered auspicious. Golden and saffron colors will bring benefits.

Virgo - Buying office gadgets, organizers, health devices, medical devices, books, and study materials will be auspicious for Virgos. Green and light brown items are best.

Libra - Venus rules Libra. People born under this sign can purchase fashion, jewelry, home decor, furniture, art pieces, makeup, and premium lifestyle products. White and light pink are auspicious colors.

Scorpio - For Scorpio, the sign of Mars, purchasing fitness machines, car accessories, safety equipment, power tools, and adventure gear is considered auspicious. Red and dark colors will be beneficial.

Sagittarius - For Sagittarius, the sign of Jupiter, purchasing religious books, puja materials, travel bags, educational gadgets, online learning devices, and spiritual items will be auspicious. Yellow-colored products will provide special benefits.

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Capricorn - Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, is considered auspicious for purchasing long-lasting household appliances, office furniture, safety lockers, sturdy electronics, and investment items. Blue and black items will be beneficial.

Aquarius - Buying new technology gadgets, smartwatches, AI devices, smart home products, wireless accessories, and innovative electronics will be auspicious for Aquarius. Blue and sky blue are auspicious colors.

Pisces - For Pisces, the sign of Jupiter, purchasing puja materials, spiritual books, musical instruments, art supplies, yoga mats, meditation products, and decorative items related to the water element is considered auspicious. Yellow and light white colors will be beneficial.

Keep this in mind

Whether shopping online or offline, buying any item during an auspicious time is considered auspicious in Hinduism. Therefore, consider the auspicious time or Abhijit Muhurta for shopping during sales.