Can Old Belpatra Be Offered To Lord Shiva? Why Plucking Bel Leaves Is Forbidden On Mondays

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Plucking Belpatra is forbidden on specific auspicious days.

Devotees can pre-pluck and store Belpatra for worship.

Re-offer washed Belpatra if fresh leaves are scarce.

Belpatra's leaves symbolize Shiva's eyes, Trinity, and qualities.

The Belpatra (wood apple) holds a special place in the worship of Lord Shiva. A Shiva worship is considered incomplete without offering water, dhatura (sacred ash), and Belpatra (wood apple leaves) to the Shivalinga. Belpatra is so dear to Lord Shiva that even offering a single leaf of it bestows merit upon a devotee. But did you know that the scriptures also specify certain days when plucking Belpatra is considered forbidden?

On Which Days Should Belpatra Not Be Plucked?

People often pluck fresh Bel leaves on Mondays or special Shiva festivals and offer them to Lord Shiva, although religious scriptures provide different instructions. Let's explore the rules for plucking Bel leaves and what a devotee can do if plucking Bel leaves is prohibited on a particular day.

A famous verse is found in Linga Purana regarding the plucking of Belpatra –

Amariktasu Sankrantiamashtamyaminduvasare.

Bilvpatram na cha chhindyacchindyachennarkam vrajet॥

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Meaning Of The Verse

According to this verse, one should not pluck Bel leaves on Chaturthi, Ashtami, Navami, Chaturdashi, Sankranti, and Monday. The scriptures consider these days especially sacred. Therefore, it is not considered appropriate to harm the Bel tree on these dates. The verse uses the words "Narakam Vrajet" to emphasize the importance of this rule. This means that anyone who deliberately disregards religious rules is guilty of sin.

In the religious tradition, this verse is quoted in various worship texts and codes of conduct and is mentioned under the rules of Shiva worship.

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Then Where To Get Belpatra For Shiva Puja On Monday?

Then the question arises: where can one get the Belpatra on Monday, since Monday is considered the favorite day of Lord Shiva himself. If plucking Belpatra is prohibited on that day, how will the puja be performed?

The scriptures also provide an answer to this. On the days when plucking Bel leaves is prohibited, one should pluck them and store them safely. These pre-saved Bel leaves can be offered to Lord Shiva. This avoids violating the rules and ensures the puja is completed with the proper rituals.

Can Old Belpatra Be Offered Again?

Few people know that a special exemption is given for the use of Bel leaves in the worship of Lord Shiva. If you don't have new Bel leaves, you can re-offer the ones you've already offered.

In this regard, it has been said in the Skanda Purana –

Arpitanyapi Bilvani Prakshalyapi again again.

Shankarayarpaniyani na navani if ​​kvachit.

Meaning Of The Verse

This verse means that if fresh bael leaves are not available at a particular location, the bael leaves previously offered to Lord Shiva can be washed with clean water and then offered again. This practice is specifically prescribed for Shiva worship and reflects Lord Shiva's simplicity and compassion for his devotees.

That is, for Lord Shiva, not only freshness but the feelings of the devotee are considered more important.

Why Is Belpatra Special?

According to the Puranas, the three leaves of the Belpatra (wood apple tree) symbolize Lord Shiva's three eyes, the Trinity, and the three gunas (three qualities). Therefore, offering the three leaves of the Belpatra (wood apple tree) to the Shivalinga (Shiva Lingam) is considered to be of special significance. It is believed that even a single Belpatra (wood apple tree) offered with devotion can bestow merit equivalent to that of several yagnas (sacrifices).

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.