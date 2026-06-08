One should not pluck Bel leaves on Chaturthi, Ashtami, Navami, Chaturdashi, Sankranti, and Monday. Scriptures consider these days sacred, making it inappropriate to harm the Bel tree.
Can Old Belpatra Be Offered To Lord Shiva? Why Plucking Bel Leaves Is Forbidden On Mondays
Belpatra is considered essential in Lord Shiva worship, but scriptures forbid plucking it on certain sacred days, including Mondays. Ancient texts explain when Bel leaves can be offered and reused.
- Plucking Belpatra is forbidden on specific auspicious days.
- Devotees can pre-pluck and store Belpatra for worship.
- Re-offer washed Belpatra if fresh leaves are scarce.
- Belpatra's leaves symbolize Shiva's eyes, Trinity, and qualities.
The Belpatra (wood apple) holds a special place in the worship of Lord Shiva. A Shiva worship is considered incomplete without offering water, dhatura (sacred ash), and Belpatra (wood apple leaves) to the Shivalinga. Belpatra is so dear to Lord Shiva that even offering a single leaf of it bestows merit upon a devotee. But did you know that the scriptures also specify certain days when plucking Belpatra is considered forbidden?
On Which Days Should Belpatra Not Be Plucked?
People often pluck fresh Bel leaves on Mondays or special Shiva festivals and offer them to Lord Shiva, although religious scriptures provide different instructions. Let's explore the rules for plucking Bel leaves and what a devotee can do if plucking Bel leaves is prohibited on a particular day.
A famous verse is found in Linga Purana regarding the plucking of Belpatra –
Amariktasu Sankrantiamashtamyaminduvasare.
Bilvpatram na cha chhindyacchindyachennarkam vrajet॥
ALSO READ | Lord Jagannath Temple's Sacred Food 'Abaadha': Name That Has United India For Centuries
Meaning Of The Verse
According to this verse, one should not pluck Bel leaves on Chaturthi, Ashtami, Navami, Chaturdashi, Sankranti, and Monday. The scriptures consider these days especially sacred. Therefore, it is not considered appropriate to harm the Bel tree on these dates. The verse uses the words "Narakam Vrajet" to emphasize the importance of this rule. This means that anyone who deliberately disregards religious rules is guilty of sin.
In the religious tradition, this verse is quoted in various worship texts and codes of conduct and is mentioned under the rules of Shiva worship.
ALSO READ | Sawan 2026 Tithi: 7 Special Days For Jalabhishek In Sawan
Then Where To Get Belpatra For Shiva Puja On Monday?
Then the question arises: where can one get the Belpatra on Monday, since Monday is considered the favorite day of Lord Shiva himself. If plucking Belpatra is prohibited on that day, how will the puja be performed?
The scriptures also provide an answer to this. On the days when plucking Bel leaves is prohibited, one should pluck them and store them safely. These pre-saved Bel leaves can be offered to Lord Shiva. This avoids violating the rules and ensures the puja is completed with the proper rituals.
Can Old Belpatra Be Offered Again?
Few people know that a special exemption is given for the use of Bel leaves in the worship of Lord Shiva. If you don't have new Bel leaves, you can re-offer the ones you've already offered.
In this regard, it has been said in the Skanda Purana –
Arpitanyapi Bilvani Prakshalyapi again again.
Shankarayarpaniyani na navani if kvachit.
Meaning Of The Verse
This verse means that if fresh bael leaves are not available at a particular location, the bael leaves previously offered to Lord Shiva can be washed with clean water and then offered again. This practice is specifically prescribed for Shiva worship and reflects Lord Shiva's simplicity and compassion for his devotees.
That is, for Lord Shiva, not only freshness but the feelings of the devotee are considered more important.
Why Is Belpatra Special?
According to the Puranas, the three leaves of the Belpatra (wood apple tree) symbolize Lord Shiva's three eyes, the Trinity, and the three gunas (three qualities). Therefore, offering the three leaves of the Belpatra (wood apple tree) to the Shivalinga (Shiva Lingam) is considered to be of special significance. It is believed that even a single Belpatra (wood apple tree) offered with devotion can bestow merit equivalent to that of several yagnas (sacrifices).
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.
Before You Go
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Frequently Asked Questions
On which days should Belpatra leaves not be plucked?
What should devotees do if plucking Belpatra is prohibited on a puja day?
On such days, devotees should use Bel leaves that were plucked and stored safely beforehand. This ensures the puja is completed with proper rituals without violating rules.
Can previously offered Belpatra be used again for worship?
Yes, if fresh Bel leaves are not available, those previously offered to Lord Shiva can be washed with clean water and offered again, as stated in the Skanda Purana.
What is the special significance of Belpatra in Shiva worship?
The three leaves symbolize Lord Shiva's three eyes, the Trinity, and the three gunas. Offering even a single leaf is believed to bestow merit equivalent to several yagnas.