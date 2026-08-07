'What Can Ordinary Ink Do To Us?': Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jhatrkhand Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AISA President Neha Bora ink-attacked during student protest.

Protest targeted exam irregularities, paper leaks, demanding reforms.

Bora denounced attack, asserting student movement would not stop.

Police detained attacker; students continued march towards Assembly.

AISA president Neha Bora, who made national headlines with her Jantar Mantar hunger strike last month, was attacked with ink during a students' march towards the Jharkhand Assembly over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams, paper leaks and demands for major reforms.

The incident caused brief chaos during the protest, following which police immediately detained the accused youth and began questioning him. The accused was later taken into police custody after being assaulted by other protesters.

The march began from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and moved towards the Jharkhand Assembly. Students and job aspirants from across the state participated in large numbers, carrying placards, banners and the national flag. Protesters raised slogans against alleged recruitment irregularities, paper leaks and corruption, while demanding a fair and transparent recruitment process.

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What Can Ordinary Ink Do To US: Bora

Neha Bora, who recently played an active role in student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, travelled to Ranchi to support the agitation. She said repeated irregularities in recruitment examinations were a serious issue affecting the future of young people and asserted that the movement would continue until meaningful reforms were implemented.

Reacting to the ink attack, Bora said, "On July 20, tear gas shells were fired at us and pellet guns were used against us. When we were not scared then, what can this ordinary ink do to us?"

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | Ink thrown at president of the All India Students Association, Neha Bora



She says, "On 20th July, tear gas shells were thrown at us, pellet guns were used against us, when we did not get scared, then what can this ordinary ink do to us?..." pic.twitter.com/CBF83Ng5Ea — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

She also said, "Those BJP and RSS goons who claim to stand with students are the same people throwing ink at me when students are marching to the Assembly demanding cancellation of JPSC and JSSC CGL. Do they think ink can suppress the anger of students and youth across the country? We openly challenge them: if this emerging student movement does not shake the foundations of your politics of hatred, it would be a disgrace to student politics. Those who have nothing to do with students' issues but use them as a shield for their own politics should be ashamed."

Security Tightened After Ink-Throwing Incident

The incident heightened tensions at the protest site, with several demonstrators questioning how such a security lapse occurred during a large public rally. According to reports, Jharkhand Police's Special Branch had already issued an alert ahead of the protest and additional security personnel had been deployed.

Police are now questioning the detained youth to determine the motive behind the act and whether any individual or organisation was involved.

Protest Continues Despite Attack

Despite the ink-throwing incident, the students continued their march towards the Jharkhand Assembly without interruption and reiterated that they would not back down from their demands.

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Student organisations, including AISF, joined the Assembly march from Birsa Munda Chowk, with a large number of protesters participating. Demonstrators said the movement was not about any one organisation or leader but represented thousands of young aspirants seeking a transparent and fair recruitment system. They added that such incidents would not weaken the movement but would only strengthen their resolve.

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