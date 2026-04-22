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HomeReligionMohini Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Significance, Rituals And Puja Details

Mohini Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Significance, Rituals And Puja Details

Mohini Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on April 27. Know date, puja muhurat, significance, vrat rituals, timings, benefits and mythological story linked to Lord Vishnu.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohini Ekadashi 2026 falls on April 27, devotees worship Lord Vishnu.
  • Observing the fast removes troubles, sins, and grants peace.
  • Mythologically, Lord Vishnu became Mohini to distribute nectar.
  • Fasting on this day offers great spiritual benefits.

Mohini Ekadashi 2026: According to the Hindu calendar, Mohini Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. Although there are two Ekadashi dates every month one in Shukla Paksha and one in Krishna Paksha, Mohini Ekadashi holds special significance.

According to astrologer and tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, the fast will be observed on April 27, 2026. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu in his Mohini form. It is believed that observing this fast helps remove all kinds of troubles and sins. Mohini Ekadashi is considered one of the most powerful fasts for attaining peace and spiritual growth.

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Significance Of Mohini Ekadashi

It is believed that the effect of this fast helps a person overcome worldly attachments and attain salvation. Worshipping on this day brings mental peace, wealth, fame, and prosperity. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and observe a fast dedicated to them. It is also believed that even unintentional sins are washed away, and one receives the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

In Hindu tradition, there are 24 Ekadashis in a year, all dedicated to Lord Vishnu. While every Ekadashi is important, the one that falls in Vaishakh Shukla Paksha is especially significant and is known as Mohini Ekadashi. Devotees observe this fast to free themselves from past sins and to live a peaceful and prosperous life.

Date And Timings

As per the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi tithi will begin at 6:08 PM on April 26 and end at 6:17 PM on April 27, 2026. Based on the sunrise timing (Udaya Tithi), the fast will be observed on April 27.

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Importance In Scriptures

According to the Puranas, Ekadashi is known as Hari Vasar, a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that observing this fast gives more spiritual benefits than performing yajnas and rituals. Texts like the Skanda Purana and Padma Purana mention that Ekadashi fasting helps eliminate sins and leads a person towards liberation.

Puja Vidhi

On Mohini Ekadashi, wake up early during Brahma Muhurat, take a bath, and wear yellow clothes. Worship Lord Vishnu and chant the mantra “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.” Offer incense, lamp, and food items as part of the ritual. Offer yellow flowers and fruits and seek forgiveness for any mistakes. In the evening, perform the puja again and spend the night in devotion. The next day, feed Brahmins and complete the fast.

Mythological Story

According to mythology, during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), a dispute arose between gods and demons over the nectar of immortality. To resolve this, Lord Vishnu took the form of Mohini, a beautiful woman, and distracted the demons. This allowed the gods to consume the nectar. This event is believed to have taken place on the Ekadashi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha, which is why the day is celebrated as Mohini Ekadashi.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Mohini Ekadashi observed in 2026?

Mohini Ekadashi will be observed on April 27, 2026, based on the sunrise timing (Udaya Tithi).

What is the significance of Mohini Ekadashi?

It is believed that observing this fast helps remove sins, overcome worldly attachments, and attain spiritual growth and peace.

Who is worshipped on Mohini Ekadashi?

Devotees worship Lord Vishnu in his Mohini form and also Goddess Lakshmi on this day.

What is the mythological story behind Mohini Ekadashi?

Lord Vishnu took the form of Mohini to distribute the nectar of immortality among the gods, resolving a dispute with demons.

When does the Ekadashi tithi begin and end in 2026?

The Ekadashi tithi begins at 6:08 PM on April 26 and ends at 6:17 PM on April 27, 2026.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
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Mohini Ekadashi Mohini Ekadashi Date Mohini Ekadashi Muhurat Mohini Ekadashi 2026 Mohini Ekadashi Timing
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