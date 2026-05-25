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HomeReligionPadmini Ekadashi 2026 To Be Observed On May 27: Know Significance, Vrat Rules, And All About This Sacred Fast

Padmini Ekadashi 2026 To Be Observed On May 27: Know Significance, Vrat Rules, And All About This Sacred Fast

Padmini Ekadashi is a rare and highly auspicious Vishnu vrat observed during Adhik Maas. Devotees follow special fasting rituals and worship for blessings.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 May 2026 01:32 PM (IST)

Padmini Ekadashi is considered one of the rarest and most spiritually significant Ekadashi fasts in Hindu tradition. While Ekadashi vrat is observed twice every month during the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, Padmini Ekadashi holds special importance because it does not occur every year. This sacred vrat comes only once in three years during the Adhik Maas period, making it far more auspicious than regular Ekadashi observances.

Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day brings immense spiritual merit, prosperity, and freedom from sins. Due to its rarity and association with Adhik Maas, the vrat is considered highly rewarding in Hindu scriptures.

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When Will Padmini Ekadashi Be Observed In 2026?

Padmini Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha during Jyeshtha Adhik Maas. In 2026, devotees will observe the fast on Wednesday, May 27.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi will begin at 5:10 AM on May 26 and conclude at 6:21 AM on May 27. Based on the Udaya Tithi, the vrat will be observed on May 27.

Why Is Padmini Ekadashi So Special?

The biggest significance of Padmini Ekadashi lies in the fact that it occurs during Malmas or Adhik Maas, which appears once every three years in the Hindu calendar. Both Adhik Maas and Ekadashi are dedicated to Lord Vishnu, making this combination especially sacred for devotees.

Religious beliefs suggest that prayers, fasting, and worship performed on this Ekadashi provide multiplied spiritual benefits compared to ordinary Ekadashi vrats. According to the Padmini Ekadashi Vrat Katha, the parents of Kartavirya Arjuna observed this fast to seek the blessing of a child and were eventually blessed with a son.

Mythological references also mention that Lord Krishna once explained the greatness of Padmini Ekadashi to Arjuna, stating that the spiritual merit gained through yajna, penance, and pilgrimages can be attained simply by observing this vrat with devotion.

Devotees believe that observing the fast with proper rituals and sincere prayers helps remove negativity, destroys sins, and brings happiness, prosperity, and divine blessings into one’s life.

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Important Rules To Follow During Padmini Ekadashi Vrat

Follow A Satvik Diet From Dashami

The rules of Ekadashi fasting begin from Dashami Tithi itself, a day before the vrat. Devotees are advised to avoid tamasic food items and refrain from consuming onion and garlic. Only simple satvik food should be eaten before the fast begins.

Wake Up Early And Take A Sankalp

On the day of Padmini Ekadashi, devotees should wake up during Brahma Muhurta, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. After this, they should take a sankalp to worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with full devotion.

Tulsi Is Essential In Vishnu Puja

Tulsi leaves hold special significance in the worship of Lord Vishnu. Religious beliefs state that Vishnu Puja is considered incomplete without offering Tulsi Dal. Devotees are advised to keep Tulsi leaves ready before beginning the puja rituals.

Avoid Anger And Negative Behaviour

Spiritual experts say Ekadashi vrat is not only about avoiding food grains but also about maintaining purity in thoughts, words, and actions. Devotees should avoid arguments, lying, negative speech, and insulting others during the vrat.

Charity Is Considered Highly Auspicious

Donating food, clothes, and water to the needy on Padmini Ekadashi is believed to be highly auspicious. Many devotees also offer dakshina and donations before completing the fast through Parana, seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for peace and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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Ekadashi Vrat Ekadashi 2026 Padmini Ekadashi Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Padmini Ekadashi Fast Padmini Ekadashi Significance Padmini Ekadashi Date
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