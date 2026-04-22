In 2026, Vat Savitri Amavasya will be on May 16, and Vat Savitri Purnima will be on June 29.
When Is Vat Savitri Vrat In 2026? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And All About This Sacred Fast
Vat Savitri Vrat highlights devotion, rituals, and banyan tree worship symbolizing marital bliss, longevity, and spiritual strength rooted in tradition and faith.
- Vat Savitri Vrat, for marital devotion, is celebrated twice annually.
- In 2026, Amavasya is May 16, Purnima is June 29.
- Worship of the banyan tree is the central ritual.
- The fast ensures husband's longevity and marital happiness.
Vat Savitri Vrat, a significant Hindu observance dedicated to marital devotion and longevity, is celebrated twice a year. It is observed once on Jyeshtha Amavasya and again on Jyeshtha Purnima, with a gap of around 15 days. Married women undertake this fast for akhand saubhagya (eternal marital bliss), symbolising devotion, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment. The vrat reflects the ideals of a woman’s strength, virtue, and dedication toward her husband and family.
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Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 Dates
In 2026, Vat Savitri Amavasya falls on May 16, while Vat Savitri Purnima will be observed on June 29. Worship of the sacred banyan tree (Vat Vriksha) is the central ritual of this day.
Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 Muhurat
Jyeshtha Amavasya Tithi: Begins at 5:11 AM on May 16 and ends at 1:30 AM on May 17
Puja Muhurat: 7:12 AM to 8:24 AM
Jyeshtha Purnima Tithi: Begins at 3:06 AM on June 29 and ends at 5:26 AM on June 30
Puja Muhurat: 8:55 AM to 10:40 AM
Significance Of Vat Savitri Vrat 2026
According to the traditional beliefs, women who observe this fast with devotion and faith are freed from sins and are blessed with a long and prosperous married life. The vrat is associated with the legend of Savitri and Satyavan, symbolising love, determination, and spiritual strength. It is believed to enhance the husband’s longevity and ensure happiness in marital life, with the added spiritual merit of attaining heavenly blessings after death.
How To Perform Vat Savitri Vrat
- Take a bath early in the morning and wear clean clothes
- Visit a banyan tree and place the puja items
- Offer roli, rice, flowers, incense, and light a lamp
- Circumambulate the tree 7 or 108 times
- Tie sacred thread (kalawa) around the tree
- Listen to or recite the story of Savitri and Satyavan
- Pray for the long life and well-being of your husband
Why Is The Banyan Tree Worshipped?
The banyan tree symbolises longevity, stability, and strength, which is why it is worshipped for a husband’s long life. It is believed that different parts of the tree are associated with Hindu deities, Brahma resides in the roots, Vishnu in the trunk, and Lord Shiv in the branches.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Vat Savitri Vrat celebrated in 2026?
What is the significance of Vat Savitri Vrat?
This fast is observed by married women for 'akhand saubhagya' (eternal marital bliss), symbolizing devotion and commitment. It is believed to bless husbands with a long life and ensure marital happiness.
Why is the banyan tree worshipped during Vat Savitri Vrat?
The banyan tree symbolizes longevity, stability, and strength. It is believed that different deities reside in its parts, making it sacred for prayers related to a husband's long life.
How is Vat Savitri Vrat performed?
The ritual involves worshipping a banyan tree with offerings, circumambulating it, tying a sacred thread, and listening to or reciting the story of Savitri and Satyavan.