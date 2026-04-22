Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vat Savitri Vrat, for marital devotion, is celebrated twice annually.

In 2026, Amavasya is May 16, Purnima is June 29.

Worship of the banyan tree is the central ritual.

The fast ensures husband's longevity and marital happiness.

Vat Savitri Vrat, a significant Hindu observance dedicated to marital devotion and longevity, is celebrated twice a year. It is observed once on Jyeshtha Amavasya and again on Jyeshtha Purnima, with a gap of around 15 days. Married women undertake this fast for akhand saubhagya (eternal marital bliss), symbolising devotion, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment. The vrat reflects the ideals of a woman’s strength, virtue, and dedication toward her husband and family.

ALSO READ: Ganga Saptami 2026 Date: April 22 Or 23? Know Correct Date, Puja Rituals And All About This Sacred Day

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 Dates

In 2026, Vat Savitri Amavasya falls on May 16, while Vat Savitri Purnima will be observed on June 29. Worship of the sacred banyan tree (Vat Vriksha) is the central ritual of this day.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 Muhurat

Jyeshtha Amavasya Tithi: Begins at 5:11 AM on May 16 and ends at 1:30 AM on May 17

Puja Muhurat: 7:12 AM to 8:24 AM

Jyeshtha Purnima Tithi: Begins at 3:06 AM on June 29 and ends at 5:26 AM on June 30

Puja Muhurat: 8:55 AM to 10:40 AM

Significance Of Vat Savitri Vrat 2026

According to the traditional beliefs, women who observe this fast with devotion and faith are freed from sins and are blessed with a long and prosperous married life. The vrat is associated with the legend of Savitri and Satyavan, symbolising love, determination, and spiritual strength. It is believed to enhance the husband’s longevity and ensure happiness in marital life, with the added spiritual merit of attaining heavenly blessings after death.

How To Perform Vat Savitri Vrat

Take a bath early in the morning and wear clean clothes

Visit a banyan tree and place the puja items

Offer roli, rice, flowers, incense, and light a lamp

Circumambulate the tree 7 or 108 times

Tie sacred thread (kalawa) around the tree

Listen to or recite the story of Savitri and Satyavan

Pray for the long life and well-being of your husband

Why Is The Banyan Tree Worshipped?

The banyan tree symbolises longevity, stability, and strength, which is why it is worshipped for a husband’s long life. It is believed that different parts of the tree are associated with Hindu deities, Brahma resides in the roots, Vishnu in the trunk, and Lord Shiv in the branches.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]