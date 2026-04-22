Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals And Benefits Of This Fast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhaum Pradosh Vrat on April 28, 2026, brings strength and debt relief.

Worship during Pradosh Kaal from 6:54 PM to 9:04 PM.

Benefits include debt relief, property solutions, and inner peace.

Puja involves Shivling abhishek and chanting mantras for wishes.

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2026: The second Pradosh Vrat of the Vaishakh month will be observed on April 28, 2026. Since it falls on a Tuesday, it is known as Bhaum Pradosh Vrat. Tuesday is associated with the planet Mars, which is why this fast is believed to bring strength, courage, and relief from debts. Bhaum Pradosh is also called Mangal Pradosh.

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Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2026 Timings

The Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh will begin at 6:51 PM on April 28, 2026, and end at 7:51 PM on April 29, 2026.

The auspicious time for worship on this day is from 6:54 PM to 9:04 PM, which is considered the Pradosh Kaal. It is believed that performing abhishek of the Shivling during this time helps in completing all pending tasks.

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Benefits Of Bhaum Pradosh Vrat



Observing this fast is believed to help in getting relief from debts, resolving issues related to land and property, and improving physical strength. It is also said to protect from the negative effects of Mars. People observe this vrat to overcome problems in married life and to remove delays in marriage.

Fasting and Puja on this day also help in cleansing the mind, reducing negative thoughts, and bringing inner peace. It helps develop patience, self-control, and a positive mindset.

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi

The Puja is performed during Pradosh Kaal (around 45 minutes before and after sunset). Start the day with a bath, wear clean clothes, and take a vow to observe the fast. People usually keep a fruit diet or even a waterless fast throughout the day.

In the evening, take a bath again, clean the puja area, and place an idol or Shivling of Lord Shiva. Perform abhishek using Ganga water, milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar. Offer bel leaves, dhatura, bhang, rice, and white flowers to the Shivling.

Light a diya and chant Shiv Chalisa or the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. Whisper your wishes in Nandi’s ear, perform aarti, and distribute prasad. The fast is usually broken the next day. Donating red clothes, masoor dal, or jaggery is considered beneficial to calm the effects of Mars.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]