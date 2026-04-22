Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganga Saptami festival marks Goddess Ganga's earthly re-emergence.

Holy bath and charity on this day grant liberation and purification.

Festival observed April 23, with auspicious timings for rituals.

Rituals include bathing, prayers, and offerings for spiritual well-being.

Ganga Saptami, observed during the holy month of Vaishakh, is considered highly auspicious for performing rituals dedicated to ancestors and for attaining mental and physical well-being. More than just a festival, the day symbolizes liberation (moksha), purification, and spiritual elevation.

According to Hindu scriptures, Ganga Saptami marks the re-emergence of Goddess Ganga on Earth. As mentioned in the Skanda Purana, devotees who take a holy dip in the Ganges and engage in charity, meditation, and prayers on this day are believed to be freed from negativity and obstacles, paving the way toward salvation.

ALSO READ: Ganga Saptami 2026: How ‘Manas Snan’ Can Offer Spiritual Blessings Even Without Ganga Snan

Ganga Saptami 2026: April 22 Or April 23?

The Saptami Tithi begins at 10:49 PM on April 22 and ends at 8:49 PM on April 23. Since the ritual bath (Ganga Snan) holds significance during Brahma Muhurta, the festival will be observed on April 23, based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing). Ganga Saptami is also known as Jahnavi Saptami.

Auspicious Timings:

Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:01 AM to 1:38 PM

11:01 AM to 1:38 PM Brahma Muhurta: 5:48 AM to 7:26 AM

Why Is Ganga Also Called 'Jahnavi'?

As per mythology, when Goddess Ganga descended to Earth, her powerful flow disturbed the hermitage of Sage Jahnu. In anger, the sage absorbed the river into his kamandal (water pot). Upon the request of the gods and King Bhagirath, he released Ganga from his ear. Hence, she came to be known as ‘Jahnavi’.

Bathing on this day is believed to purify the mind, body, and soul.

Where Is Ganga Saptami Celebrated?

The festival is celebrated across major Hindu pilgrimage sites along the Ganges, especially at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj and in Rishikesh. Devotees in northern India observe the day with great devotion and enthusiasm. Chanting the Ganga Sahasranama Stotram and the Gayatri Mantra is considered highly auspicious.

How To Perform Ganga Snan On Ganga Saptami:

Reach the riverbank before or at sunrise

Offer water (Arghya) to the Sun while standing in the river

Take three holy dips

If visiting a river is not possible, add Gangajal to bath water at home

Chant "Om Gange Namah" while bathing

Ganga Saptami Puja Rituals:

Take a vow (Sankalp) with Gangajal in your right hand for पूजा and charity

Offer prayers with devotion for the blessings of Maa Ganga

Offer milk, flowers, rice (akshat), incense, and lamps

Chant "Om Gange Namah" regularly

Light a ghee lamp and float it in water

Perform Ganga Aarti in the evening

Recite Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and Ganga Stotra

Donate food, clothes, and water

Feeding the poor is considered especially meritorious

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