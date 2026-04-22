Ganga Saptami is an auspicious day observed during the Vaishakh month, marking the re-emergence of Goddess Ganga on Earth. In 2026, it will be primarily observed on April 23rd.
Ganga Saptami 2026 Date: April 22 Or 23? Know Correct Date, Puja Rituals And All About This Sacred Day
Ganga Saptami holds deep spiritual importance with sacred rituals, holy bathing, and prayers believed to purify the soul and bring peace, positivity, and ancestral blessings.
- Ganga Saptami festival marks Goddess Ganga's earthly re-emergence.
- Holy bath and charity on this day grant liberation and purification.
- Festival observed April 23, with auspicious timings for rituals.
- Rituals include bathing, prayers, and offerings for spiritual well-being.
Ganga Saptami, observed during the holy month of Vaishakh, is considered highly auspicious for performing rituals dedicated to ancestors and for attaining mental and physical well-being. More than just a festival, the day symbolizes liberation (moksha), purification, and spiritual elevation.
According to Hindu scriptures, Ganga Saptami marks the re-emergence of Goddess Ganga on Earth. As mentioned in the Skanda Purana, devotees who take a holy dip in the Ganges and engage in charity, meditation, and prayers on this day are believed to be freed from negativity and obstacles, paving the way toward salvation.
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Ganga Saptami 2026: April 22 Or April 23?
The Saptami Tithi begins at 10:49 PM on April 22 and ends at 8:49 PM on April 23. Since the ritual bath (Ganga Snan) holds significance during Brahma Muhurta, the festival will be observed on April 23, based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing). Ganga Saptami is also known as Jahnavi Saptami.
Auspicious Timings:
- Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:01 AM to 1:38 PM
- Brahma Muhurta: 5:48 AM to 7:26 AM
Why Is Ganga Also Called 'Jahnavi'?
As per mythology, when Goddess Ganga descended to Earth, her powerful flow disturbed the hermitage of Sage Jahnu. In anger, the sage absorbed the river into his kamandal (water pot). Upon the request of the gods and King Bhagirath, he released Ganga from his ear. Hence, she came to be known as ‘Jahnavi’.
Bathing on this day is believed to purify the mind, body, and soul.
Where Is Ganga Saptami Celebrated?
The festival is celebrated across major Hindu pilgrimage sites along the Ganges, especially at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj and in Rishikesh. Devotees in northern India observe the day with great devotion and enthusiasm. Chanting the Ganga Sahasranama Stotram and the Gayatri Mantra is considered highly auspicious.
How To Perform Ganga Snan On Ganga Saptami:
- Reach the riverbank before or at sunrise
- Offer water (Arghya) to the Sun while standing in the river
- Take three holy dips
- If visiting a river is not possible, add Gangajal to bath water at home
- Chant "Om Gange Namah" while bathing
Ganga Saptami Puja Rituals:
- Take a vow (Sankalp) with Gangajal in your right hand for पूजा and charity
- Offer prayers with devotion for the blessings of Maa Ganga
- Offer milk, flowers, rice (akshat), incense, and lamps
- Chant "Om Gange Namah" regularly
- Light a ghee lamp and float it in water
- Perform Ganga Aarti in the evening
- Recite Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and Ganga Stotra
- Donate food, clothes, and water
- Feeding the poor is considered especially meritorious
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Ganga Saptami and when is it observed?
What are the spiritual significances of Ganga Saptami?
The festival symbolizes liberation (moksha), purification, and spiritual elevation. Devotees believe taking a holy dip and performing rituals can free them from negativity and obstacles.
Why is Goddess Ganga also known as Jahnavi?
Ganga is called Jahnavi because Sage Jahnu absorbed her into his water pot and later released her from his ear, as per mythology. This event led to her being named after the sage.
How can one perform Ganga Snan if they cannot reach the Ganges River?
If visiting the river is not possible, you can add Gangajal to your bath water at home. Chant 'Om Gange Namah' while bathing to receive spiritual blessings.