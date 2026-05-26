Padmini Ekadashi 2026: Here's Why This Vrat Is Considered More Powerful Than Other Ekadashis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Padmini Ekadashi, also called Purushottam Ekadashi, falls in Adhik Maas.

Observing the fast grants freedom from sins and Vishnu's blessings.

Devotees perform rituals, worship Lord Vishnu, and stay awake.

This auspicious fast is believed to bring prosperity and spiritual growth.

Padmini Ekadashi is considered one of the most auspicious and spiritually rewarding observances in Hinduism. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha during Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas. The sacred day is also referred to as Purushottam Ekadashi and Kamala Ekadashi.

Religious beliefs state that observing this fast helps devotees attain freedom from sins committed in previous births and receive the special blessings of Lord Vishnu. In 2026, Padmini Ekadashi will be observed on May 27, while the fast will be broken on the morning of May 28.

ALSO READ: Padmini Ekadashi 2026 To Be Observed On May 27: Know Significance, Vrat Rules, And All About This Sacred Fast

Ekadashi Tithi Timings

Ekadashi tithi begins: Wednesday, May 26, 2026, at 7:40 AM

Ekadashi tithi ends: Thursday, May 27, 2026, at 7:50 AM

As per the Udaya Tithi, the fast will be observed on May 27, 2026.

Why Is Padmini Ekadashi Special?

Padmini Ekadashi holds a special place among all Ekadashi observances. According to Hindu scriptures, devotees who observe this vrat with devotion and discipline are believed to attain Vishnu Lok. It is believed that Lord Krishna himself explained the significance of this fast to Arjuna.

Religious texts mention that observing this vrat grants spiritual merit equivalent to performing yajnas, penance, and several sacred rituals.

Padmini Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi

Devotees are advised to wake up early on Ekadashi, take a holy bath, and take a vow to observe the fast. Hindu scriptures mention applying sacred clay to the body before bathing while praying for purity. Traditional rituals also describe bathing with cow dung, sesame seeds, kusha grass, and amla powder.

After the bath, devotees should wear clean clothes and worship Lord Vishnu with incense, lamps, flowers, saffron, and offerings.

Importance Of Nirjala Fast And Night Vigil

It is believed that observing a Nirjala fast, without food or water, on Padmini Ekadashi is highly auspicious. However, those unable to keep a strict fast may consume fruits or water.

Staying awake through the night while offering bhajans, devotional songs, prayers, and kirtans before the deity is considered especially significant. Scriptures also mention worshipping Lord Shiva during each phase of the night.

ALSO READ: First Glimpse Of 'Baba Barfani' Emerges Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra 2026: WATCH

Spiritual Benefits Of The Fast

According to religious beliefs, observing this vrat with proper rituals helps fulfill worldly desires while bringing prosperity, peace of mind, and spiritual growth. Devotees believe that sincere observance of the fast ultimately helps one attain the divine abode of Lord Vishnu.

What Is Adhik Maas?

Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas, is an additional lunar month in the Hindu calendar that occurs approximately once every three years. It is observed to balance the difference between the solar and lunar calendars.

According to the Vashistha Siddhanta, Adhik Maas is considered extremely sacred, and prayers, charity, fasting, and spiritual practices performed during this period are believed to bring multiplied blessings and merits.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]