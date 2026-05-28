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HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hugs DK Shivakumar At Breakfast Meet; Resignation At 3 PM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hugs DK Shivakumar At Breakfast Meet; Resignation At 3 PM

Karnataka Congress CM Siddaramaiah Resignation: Siddaramaiah hosted ministers for breakfast in Bengaluru as speculation intensified over his resignation and D.K. Shivakumar’s rise.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 May 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka CM hosted breakfast meeting for cabinet colleagues.
  • Meeting fuels speculation of CM's imminent resignation.
  • Visuals show CM embracing, receiving blessings from Dy CM.
  • Congress high command reportedly driving the leadership change.

Karnataka CM News: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a crucial breakfast meeting for cabinet colleagues at his official residence in Bengaluru on Thursday, intensifying speculation that he is preparing to step down from the top post. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, widely viewed as Siddaramaiah’s likely successor, attended the gathering along with senior ministers and Congress leaders. Images released by the Chief Minister’s Office quickly drew political attention, showing Siddaramaiah embracing Shivakumar, while another photograph captured Shivakumar touching the Chief Minister’s feet to seek his blessings.

The visuals have further fueled expectations of an imminent leadership transition within the Karnataka Congress.

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Breakfast Meeting Signals Political Transition

The breakfast gathering comes amid strong indications that Siddaramaiah may formally submit his resignation later in the day.

According to reports, the Chief Minister is expected to visit the Governor’s office around 3 p.m. to hand over his resignation letter. Karnataka Minister G. Parameshwara said the meeting was organised as a gesture of gratitude toward cabinet colleagues before the expected transition.

“The Chief Minister has called all the ministers for breakfast, and before he resigns, he wants to thank them for their support,” Parameshwara told ANI.

Governor’s Absence Creates Uncertainty

The unfolding political drama took another turn after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot left Bengaluru late Wednesday night for personal reasons.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office claimed Siddaramaiah had sought an appointment with the Governor after the Congress leadership reportedly directed him to facilitate a leadership change. However, officials at Lok Bhavan later stated that no formal request had been submitted.

Visuals circulating on Thursday showed Gehlot arriving in Indore before proceeding toward Nagda, adding uncertainty over how and when the resignation process would formally take place.

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Congress High Command Drives Leadership Shift

The anticipated transition follows a series of discussions in Delhi involving Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

While the Congress has not officially announced any leadership change, party insiders claim the high command directly asked Siddaramaiah to step aside in favour of a transition plan.

If the resignation goes ahead as expected, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is likely to meet soon after to elect a new leader, formally paving the way for D.K. Shivakumar to become Karnataka’s next chief minister.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah host a breakfast meeting for his cabinet colleagues?

The breakfast meeting was organized as a gesture of gratitude towards his cabinet colleagues before his expected resignation. Minister G. Parameshwara stated the Chief Minister wanted to thank them for their support.

What is the speculation surrounding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's future?

There is strong speculation that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is preparing to step down and is expected to submit his resignation to the Governor later in the day.

Who is widely viewed as the likely successor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah?

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is widely viewed as Siddaramaiah's likely successor. He attended the breakfast meeting and visuals showed him seeking the Chief Minister's blessings.

What has caused uncertainty regarding the resignation process?

The Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, left Bengaluru late Wednesday night for personal reasons, creating uncertainty about when and how the resignation will formally take place.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Politics CONGRESS
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