Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hugs DK Shivakumar At Breakfast Meet; Resignation At 3 PM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka CM hosted breakfast meeting for cabinet colleagues.

Meeting fuels speculation of CM's imminent resignation.

Visuals show CM embracing, receiving blessings from Dy CM.

Congress high command reportedly driving the leadership change.

Karnataka CM News: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a crucial breakfast meeting for cabinet colleagues at his official residence in Bengaluru on Thursday, intensifying speculation that he is preparing to step down from the top post. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, widely viewed as Siddaramaiah’s likely successor, attended the gathering along with senior ministers and Congress leaders. Images released by the Chief Minister’s Office quickly drew political attention, showing Siddaramaiah embracing Shivakumar, while another photograph captured Shivakumar touching the Chief Minister’s feet to seek his blessings.

The visuals have further fueled expectations of an imminent leadership transition within the Karnataka Congress.

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Breakfast Meeting Signals Political Transition

The breakfast gathering comes amid strong indications that Siddaramaiah may formally submit his resignation later in the day.

According to reports, the Chief Minister is expected to visit the Governor’s office around 3 p.m. to hand over his resignation letter. Karnataka Minister G. Parameshwara said the meeting was organised as a gesture of gratitude toward cabinet colleagues before the expected transition.

“The Chief Minister has called all the ministers for breakfast, and before he resigns, he wants to thank them for their support,” Parameshwara told ANI.

Governor’s Absence Creates Uncertainty

The unfolding political drama took another turn after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot left Bengaluru late Wednesday night for personal reasons.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office claimed Siddaramaiah had sought an appointment with the Governor after the Congress leadership reportedly directed him to facilitate a leadership change. However, officials at Lok Bhavan later stated that no formal request had been submitted.

Visuals circulating on Thursday showed Gehlot arriving in Indore before proceeding toward Nagda, adding uncertainty over how and when the resignation process would formally take place.

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Congress High Command Drives Leadership Shift

The anticipated transition follows a series of discussions in Delhi involving Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

While the Congress has not officially announced any leadership change, party insiders claim the high command directly asked Siddaramaiah to step aside in favour of a transition plan.

If the resignation goes ahead as expected, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is likely to meet soon after to elect a new leader, formally paving the way for D.K. Shivakumar to become Karnataka’s next chief minister.