Bakrid 2026 Date In India: Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated On May 27 Or May 28?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eid Al-Adha 2026 will be observed May 28 in most Indian states.

Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate Eid Al-Adha on May 27.

Crescent moon sighting determined regional holiday dates for Eid Al-Adha.

Festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's devotion through animal sacrifice.

Eid Al-Adha, widely known as Bakrid, holds deep religious significance for Muslims around the world and is marked with prayers, reflection, charity, and community gatherings. Celebrated during Dhul-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, the festival’s date depends entirely on the sighting of the crescent moon, a tradition that often leads to regional variations in observance.

For Eid Al-Adha 2026, this lunar practice has once again led to different celebration dates within India.

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Eid Al-Adha 2026 Date In India: May 27 Or May 28?

Across the majority of Indian states, Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on May 28, 2026.

However, religious authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have announced that the Union Territory will observe Bakrid on May 27, following regional declarations linked to crescent moon sightings.

Such variations are not unusual in the Islamic calendar. Since months begin only after the moon is sighted, differences in local observations can shift festival dates by a day in some regions.

Bakrid Holiday Date Changed

The change in the holiday schedule came after religious bodies announced that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah had not been sighted.

Following this development, several institutions revised their calendars and holiday notifications.

Why The Dhul-Hijjah Crescent Holds Special Significance?

In Islam, every new month begins only after the crescent moon is sighted. However, the moon marking the start of Dhul-Hijjah carries added importance, especially in Saudi Arabia, as it signals the beginning of preparations for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

This period sees Saudi Arabia welcome thousands of pilgrims arriving from different parts of the world for Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

The crescent sighting therefore plays a central role not only in determining Eid dates but also in setting the timeline for one of Islam’s most significant religious observances.

Why Is Eid Al-Adha Celebrated?

Eid Al-Adha is observed in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and obedience to Allah, as described in Islamic belief.

According to tradition, Allah tested Ibrahim by asking him to sacrifice what was dearest to him. Ibrahim agreed without hesitation and prepared to sacrifice his son as an act of faith.

At the final moment, Allah intervened and replaced his son with a ram. The event came to symbolise unwavering faith, devotion, and willingness rather than the act of sacrifice itself.

The annual tradition of sacrifice observed during Eid Al-Adha traces back to this event.

How Is Eid Al-Adha Celebrated?

The day begins with Muslims wearing new clothes and offering special Eid prayers at mosques and prayer grounds. A key ritual of the festival is the sacrifice of a permissible animal, such as a goat or sheep.

The meat is traditionally divided into three portions, one for relatives and friends, one for the poor and needy, and one kept for the family, reflecting the values of sharing and community support that remain central to the festival.