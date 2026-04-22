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HomeCitiesChar Dham Yatra 2026: Kedarnath Shrine Opens To Devotees, CM Dhami Attends Rituals

Char Dham Yatra 2026: Kedarnath Shrine Opens To Devotees, CM Dhami Attends Rituals

The portals of Kedarnath Temple reopened on April 22, marking the start of the Char Dham Yatra, as thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers after a six-month winter break.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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  • Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the ceremony.

The portals of Kedarnath Temple have been opened for devotees, marking the beginning of the sacred Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” the shrine echoed with devotion as the gates were opened on Wednesday with Vedic rituals, allowing pilgrims to offer prayers for the next six months. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present on the occasion.

After a six-month wait, devotees finally witnessed the reopening of the temple. The Panchmukhi idol procession of Baba Kedarnath entered the sanctum, accompanied by officials of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, priests, and thousands of pilgrims. The temple gates were opened under tight security arrangements. 

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CM Dhami Present During Opening Ceremony

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present when the temple doors were opened. The Kedarnath temple complex resonated with chants of “Jai Shri Kedar.” Security in the Kedarpuri area was strengthened, with the army ensuring safety.

With the chanting of Vedic mantras and traditional rituals, the doors of Kedarnath Dham were officially opened for devotees. Thousands of pilgrims from across India and abroad gathered at the holy site. After the opening, CM Dhami is scheduled to offer prayers, for which elaborate arrangements have been made by the temple committee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the devotees on the auspicious occasion. In a social media post, the PM hailed the pilgrimage as a celebration of faith, unity, and rich tradition. 

"Today, on the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham have been opened for all of us devotees with full rites and rituals," Modi said in the post.

"This journey to Kedarnath Dham and the Chardham is a divine celebration of our faith, unity, and rich traditions. Through these journeys, we also get glimpses of India's eternal culture," he added. 

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CM Dhami Had Shared Update Earlier

Earlier, Dhami had shared the information about the opening of the temple doors on social media. He wrote that the gates of Kedarnath Dham would be opened with full rituals and Vedic chanting, and welcomed devotees to the sacred Char Dham Yatra in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He also prayed for a safe and pleasant journey for all pilgrims.

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Input By : Rohit Sikhaula

Frequently Asked Questions

What arrangements were made for the opening of Kedarnath Temple?

The temple gates were opened with Vedic rituals and chants. Tight security arrangements were in place, with the army ensuring safety in the Kedarpuri area.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Kedarnath Temple Char Dham Yatra Pushkar Singh Dhami Char Dham Yatra 2026
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