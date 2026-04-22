The temple gates were opened with Vedic rituals and chants. Tight security arrangements were in place, with the army ensuring safety in the Kedarpuri area.
Explorer
Char Dham Yatra 2026: Kedarnath Shrine Opens To Devotees, CM Dhami Attends Rituals
The portals of Kedarnath Temple reopened on April 22, marking the start of the Char Dham Yatra, as thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers after a six-month winter break.
- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the ceremony.
Related Video
War Update: Tehran Displays Missile Might, Thousands Celebrate "Victory" Over U.S.-Israel Alliance
Input By : Rohit Sikhaula
Frequently Asked Questions
What arrangements were made for the opening of Kedarnath Temple?
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Char Dham Yatra 2026: Kedarnath Shrine Opens To Devotees, CM Dhami Attends Rituals
Cities
US Tourist Raped, Kept Locked In Karnataka Homestay Without WiFi For 3 Days
Cities
Women Can’t Be Refused Second Maternity Leave Within 2 Years: High Court
Cities
Mumbai Resident Doctors Announce Phased Protest Over DA Arrears, OPD Services May Be Hit
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion