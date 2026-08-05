Kanwar Yatra: Can You Return To Your Normal Routine Immediately After Completing Kanwar?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rules vary; true devotion and good conduct remain paramount.

The month of Sawan is considered special for the devotion of Lord Shiva and the Kanwar Yatra. Millions of Shiva devotees bring Ganga water from holy rivers and perform Jalabhishek on the Shivalinga. But many people are unaware that even after the Kanwar Yatra is completed and the water is offered, certain rules are considered necessary to be followed. According to religious beliefs, the Kanwar Yatra is not limited to bringing Ganga water, but also aims to maintain purity of mind, speech, and action. Therefore, it is customary to live a disciplined life for a few days after the Jalabhishek. Let us explore what should be avoided and what precautions should be taken after returning from the Kanwar Yatra.

1. Stay Away From Meat, Alcohol And Drugs

During the Kanwar Yatra, devotees adopt a virtuous lifestyle. This practice is believed to continue even after the water offerings, throughout the month of Sawan.

Avoid consumption of meat, fish and eggs.

Do not consume alcohol or any kind of intoxicants.

Also keep distance from cigarettes, beedis, tobacco and other intoxicants.

Shiva's blessings remain with Satvik food (Simple Diet) and a disciplined life and the effect of Sadhana also remains positive.

2. Avoid Eating Garlic And Onions

Many Shiva devotees abstain from consuming garlic and onions for the entire month of Sawan, even after completing the Kanwar Yatra. These are considered tamasic foods. Therefore, prioritizing sattvic foods is considered religiously auspicious.

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3. Maintain Celibacy And Self-Control

Religious traditions emphasize celibacy during the Kanwar Yatra. Many devotees observe this rule for a few days or even throughout the month of Sawan, even after the Jalabhishek. Its purpose is not only physical restraint, but also to keep the mind and thoughts positive.

4. Focus On Cleanliness Before Comfort

It is natural to feel tired after a long journey, but it is believed that one should take a bath first after returning home. It is advisable to avoid touching the prayer room, idols of deities, sacred places in the house, or water vessels without bathing. It is considered appropriate to perform worship or other religious activities only after bathing.

5. The tradition of sleeping on the ground for some time

Many pilgrims sleep on the ground during the pilgrimage. This is why, even after offering water, some devotees do not immediately sleep on a cushioned bed and instead rest on a mat or blanket for a few days. But this is not a mandatory rule for everyone, rather it is considered to be based on faith and family tradition.

6. Avoid Using Leather Items

According to religious beliefs, leather items such as shoes, belts, wallets, and other leather products are avoided for a period of time after the Kanwar Yatra. Many devotees abstain from wearing these items until the end of Sawan.

7. Avoid Anger, Arguments And Harsh Words

Kanwar Yatra is not just about walking, but is also considered a test of patience and self-control.

Even after returning home, try to:

Don't quarrel with anyone.

Control your anger.

Do not use abusive or harsh language.

Avoid lying and criticizing anyone.

Calm behavior is considered an important part of Shiva devotion.

8. Don't Be Proud Of Your Journey

Kanwar Yatra is definitely difficult, but religious belief says that the credit for it should not be given to oneself but to the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Avoiding the feeling of ego like 'I completed such a difficult journey' is considered a symbol of true devotion.

9. Maintain A Devotional Atmosphere At Home

Even after the Kanwar Yatra is over, the rituals and rituals are not abruptly stopped. Many devotees perform these rituals regularly throughout the month of Sawan.

Aarti of Lord Shiva is performed.

Let's recite Shiv Chalisa.

Chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra or 'Om Namah Shivay'.

This keeps the atmosphere of the house calm and positive.

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Are All These Rules Necessary For Every Kanwadia?

Often, after returning from the Kanwar Yatra, people wonder whether it is mandatory for every Shiva devotee to follow these rules. The answer is that it is not. In fact, many traditions associated with the Kanwar Yatra vary according to different states, temples, akharas, guru traditions, and families. Some devotees consume satvik food throughout the month of Sawan , while others observe abstinence for a few days after the Jalabhishek. Similarly, celibacy, sleeping on the ground, or abstaining from garlic and onions are not the same everywhere. If you undertook the Kanwar Yatra under the guidance of a guru, Shiva temple, or religious organization, it is best to follow their prescribed rules. However, if you have any doubts about anything, it is best to seek advice from a knowledgeable acharya or your guru. Ultimately, the most important thing is that Lord Shiva is pleased not by mere external rules, but by true devotion, humility, virtuous thinking, and good conduct. Therefore, even after the Kanwar Yatra, strive to maintain a calm mind, a pleasant demeanor, and the same purity in your life that you adopted during the pilgrimage. This is considered the greatest lesson of the Kanwar Yatra and its true spirit.