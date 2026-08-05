India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsReligionSawan 2026 Calendar: Know The Dates Of Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh And Ekadashi

Sawan 2026 Calendar: Know The Dates Of Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh And Ekadashi

Sawan 2026 begins on July 30 and ends on August 28. Check the complete calendar with Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh, Ekadashi, Nag Panchami and Raksha Bandhan dates.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sawan 2026 runs July 30-August 28, significant for devotees.
  • Four Sawan Somwars, Shivratri, Pradosh Vrats are observed.
  • Ekadashis, Raksha Bandhan also occur, concluding the month.

Sawan 2026 begins on Thursday, July 30, and will conclude on Friday, August 28. Also known as Shravan, the month holds special significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Throughout Sawan, devotees observe fasts, visit Shiva temples, perform abhishek of the Shivling, chant mantras and follow various spiritual practices. The month also features several important Hindu festivals and vrat, including Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat, Ekadashi, Nag Panchami and Raksha Bandhan. Here is a complete list of the key vrat and festival dates falling during Sawan 2026.

Sawan 2026 Start-End Date And Somwar Vrat

Sawan will begin on July 30, 2026, with Shravan Krishna Pratipada, and end on August 28, 2026, with Shravan Shukla Purnima. The final day of Sawan will also coincide with Raksha Bandhan, along with Narali Purnima, Gayatri Jayanti and Sanskrit Diwas.

There will be four Sawan Somwar vrat in 2026:

  • First Sawan Somwar: August 3, 2026
  • Second Sawan Somwar: August 10, 2026
  • Third Sawan Somwar: August 17, 2026
  • Fourth Sawan Somwar: August 24, 2026

Sawan Somwars are considered particularly auspicious for Lord Shiva worship. Devotees observe fasts and offer water, milk, bilva leaves and flowers to the Shivling while chanting prayers and mantras.

ALSO READ | First Sawan Somwar 2026: Perform Shivling Rudrabhishek The Right Way, Know The Auspicious Time, Rituals And Mantras

Sawan Shivratri, Pradosh And Ekadashi Dates

Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Falling on Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi, the occasion is considered an important time for Shivling puja, fasting, mantra chanting and night prayers.

Two Pradosh Vrats will also fall during Sawan:

  • Soma Pradosh Vrat: August 10, 2026
  • Bhauma Pradosh Vrat: August 25, 2026

Pradosh Vrat is observed during Pradosh Kaal around sunset, when devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

There will also be two Ekadashi vrat during the month:

  • Kamika Ekadashi: August 9, 2026
  • Shravana Putrada Ekadashi: August 23, 2026

Ekadashi is traditionally dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees may observe a fast, chant Vishnu mantras and engage in charity and other spiritual activities.

ALSO READ | Working On Sawan Somwar? 4 Smart Hacks To Observe The Fast Stress-Free

Sawan Purnima And Puja Rules

Shravana Purnima will fall on August 28, 2026, marking the end of Sawan. The day is also celebrated as Raksha Bandhan, when sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists and families pray for happiness, protection and prosperity. During Sawan, devotees traditionally begin the day by bathing and wearing clean clothes before offering prayers. Water is commonly offered to the Shivling, while milk, bilva leaves, flowers, sandalwood, fruits, honey, curd and ghee may also be offered according to individual traditions. Devotees are also encouraged to maintain a disciplined and positive routine during the holy month. Many religious traditions advise avoiding harsh speech, anger, dishonesty and other negative behaviour. Those observing specific dietary or fasting practices should follow their family or religious tradition.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Sawan 2026 begin and end, and why is it important?

Sawan 2026 starts on Thursday, July 30, and ends on Friday, August 28. This month holds special significance for Lord Shiva devotees, who observe fasts and spiritual practices.

What are the dates for Sawan Somwar vrat in 2026?

The four Sawan Somwar vrat in 2026 are on August 3, August 10, August 17, and August 24. These days are considered particularly auspicious for Lord Shiva worship.

Which other significant festivals and vrat occur during Sawan 2026?

Sawan 2026 includes Sawan Shivratri (Aug 11), Soma Pradosh Vrat (Aug 10), and Kamika Ekadashi (Aug 9). Raksha Bandhan also coincides with the final day.

What practices do devotees typically follow during Sawan?

Devotees observe fasts, visit Shiva temples, perform abhishek of the Shivling, and chant mantras. They offer water, milk, bilva leaves, and flowers to the Shivling.

What is special about the final day of Sawan 2026?

Sawan ends August 28, 2026, on Shravan Shukla Purnima. It also coincides with Raksha Bandhan, Narali Purnima, Gayatri Jayanti, and Sanskrit Diwas.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 05 Aug 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sawan 2026 Shravan 2026 Sawan Calendar 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Sawan 2026 Calendar: Know The Dates Of Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh And Ekadashi
Sawan 2026 Calendar: Know The Dates Of Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh And Ekadashi
Religion
Troubled By Retrograde Saturn? Try This Mustard Oil Remedy To Please Shani Dev
Troubled By Retrograde Saturn? Try This Mustard Oil Remedy To Please Shani Dev
Religion
Raksha Bandhan 2026 Guide: Zodiac-Based Gift Ideas, Rakhi Muhurat, Puja Thali Essentials And Vastu Tips
Raksha Bandhan 2026 Guide: Zodiac-Based Gift Ideas, Rakhi Muhurat, Puja Thali Essentials And Vastu Tips
Religion
Mangla Gauri Vrat 2026: 6 Important Things Married Women Should Know While Observing Today's Fast
Mangla Gauri Vrat 2026: 6 Important Things Married Women Should Know While Observing Today's Fast
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand Student Protest: JMM Rejects CBI Probe Demand, Says No Resignation
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Demand CBI Probe, Cancelation of Exams in Ranchi Protest
BIG POLITICAL UPDATE: Corkroach Party’s Big Strategy Meet in Maharashtra, Announces Two-Day National Conclave
UP Election 2027: Samajwadi Party Holds Brahmin Conference in Lucknow to Strengthen Brahmin Outreach
BREAKING NEWS: Devendra Mahto Ends Hunger Strike, Continues Protest With Water Intake
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget