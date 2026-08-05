Sawan 2026 Calendar: Know The Dates Of Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh And Ekadashi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sawan 2026 runs July 30-August 28, significant for devotees.

Four Sawan Somwars, Shivratri, Pradosh Vrats are observed.

Ekadashis, Raksha Bandhan also occur, concluding the month.

Sawan 2026 begins on Thursday, July 30, and will conclude on Friday, August 28. Also known as Shravan, the month holds special significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Throughout Sawan, devotees observe fasts, visit Shiva temples, perform abhishek of the Shivling, chant mantras and follow various spiritual practices. The month also features several important Hindu festivals and vrat, including Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat, Ekadashi, Nag Panchami and Raksha Bandhan. Here is a complete list of the key vrat and festival dates falling during Sawan 2026.

Sawan 2026 Start-End Date And Somwar Vrat

Sawan will begin on July 30, 2026, with Shravan Krishna Pratipada, and end on August 28, 2026, with Shravan Shukla Purnima. The final day of Sawan will also coincide with Raksha Bandhan, along with Narali Purnima, Gayatri Jayanti and Sanskrit Diwas.

There will be four Sawan Somwar vrat in 2026:

First Sawan Somwar: August 3, 2026

August 3, 2026 Second Sawan Somwar: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 Third Sawan Somwar: August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026 Fourth Sawan Somwar: August 24, 2026

Sawan Somwars are considered particularly auspicious for Lord Shiva worship. Devotees observe fasts and offer water, milk, bilva leaves and flowers to the Shivling while chanting prayers and mantras.

ALSO READ | First Sawan Somwar 2026: Perform Shivling Rudrabhishek The Right Way, Know The Auspicious Time, Rituals And Mantras

Sawan Shivratri, Pradosh And Ekadashi Dates

Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Falling on Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi, the occasion is considered an important time for Shivling puja, fasting, mantra chanting and night prayers.

Two Pradosh Vrats will also fall during Sawan:

Soma Pradosh Vrat: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 Bhauma Pradosh Vrat: August 25, 2026

Pradosh Vrat is observed during Pradosh Kaal around sunset, when devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

There will also be two Ekadashi vrat during the month:

Kamika Ekadashi: August 9, 2026

August 9, 2026 Shravana Putrada Ekadashi: August 23, 2026

Ekadashi is traditionally dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees may observe a fast, chant Vishnu mantras and engage in charity and other spiritual activities.

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Sawan Purnima And Puja Rules

Shravana Purnima will fall on August 28, 2026, marking the end of Sawan. The day is also celebrated as Raksha Bandhan, when sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists and families pray for happiness, protection and prosperity. During Sawan, devotees traditionally begin the day by bathing and wearing clean clothes before offering prayers. Water is commonly offered to the Shivling, while milk, bilva leaves, flowers, sandalwood, fruits, honey, curd and ghee may also be offered according to individual traditions. Devotees are also encouraged to maintain a disciplined and positive routine during the holy month. Many religious traditions advise avoiding harsh speech, anger, dishonesty and other negative behaviour. Those observing specific dietary or fasting practices should follow their family or religious tradition.