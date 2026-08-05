Sawan 2026 starts on Thursday, July 30, and ends on Friday, August 28. This month holds special significance for Lord Shiva devotees, who observe fasts and spiritual practices.
Sawan 2026 Calendar: Know The Dates Of Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh And Ekadashi
Sawan 2026 begins on July 30 and ends on August 28. Check the complete calendar with Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh, Ekadashi, Nag Panchami and Raksha Bandhan dates.
- Sawan 2026 runs July 30-August 28, significant for devotees.
- Four Sawan Somwars, Shivratri, Pradosh Vrats are observed.
- Ekadashis, Raksha Bandhan also occur, concluding the month.
Sawan 2026 begins on Thursday, July 30, and will conclude on Friday, August 28. Also known as Shravan, the month holds special significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Throughout Sawan, devotees observe fasts, visit Shiva temples, perform abhishek of the Shivling, chant mantras and follow various spiritual practices. The month also features several important Hindu festivals and vrat, including Sawan Somwar, Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat, Ekadashi, Nag Panchami and Raksha Bandhan. Here is a complete list of the key vrat and festival dates falling during Sawan 2026.
Sawan 2026 Start-End Date And Somwar Vrat
Sawan will begin on July 30, 2026, with Shravan Krishna Pratipada, and end on August 28, 2026, with Shravan Shukla Purnima. The final day of Sawan will also coincide with Raksha Bandhan, along with Narali Purnima, Gayatri Jayanti and Sanskrit Diwas.
There will be four Sawan Somwar vrat in 2026:
- First Sawan Somwar: August 3, 2026
- Second Sawan Somwar: August 10, 2026
- Third Sawan Somwar: August 17, 2026
- Fourth Sawan Somwar: August 24, 2026
Sawan Somwars are considered particularly auspicious for Lord Shiva worship. Devotees observe fasts and offer water, milk, bilva leaves and flowers to the Shivling while chanting prayers and mantras.
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Sawan Shivratri, Pradosh And Ekadashi Dates
Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Falling on Shravan Krishna Chaturdashi, the occasion is considered an important time for Shivling puja, fasting, mantra chanting and night prayers.
Two Pradosh Vrats will also fall during Sawan:
- Soma Pradosh Vrat: August 10, 2026
- Bhauma Pradosh Vrat: August 25, 2026
Pradosh Vrat is observed during Pradosh Kaal around sunset, when devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
There will also be two Ekadashi vrat during the month:
- Kamika Ekadashi: August 9, 2026
- Shravana Putrada Ekadashi: August 23, 2026
Ekadashi is traditionally dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees may observe a fast, chant Vishnu mantras and engage in charity and other spiritual activities.
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Sawan Purnima And Puja Rules
Shravana Purnima will fall on August 28, 2026, marking the end of Sawan. The day is also celebrated as Raksha Bandhan, when sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists and families pray for happiness, protection and prosperity. During Sawan, devotees traditionally begin the day by bathing and wearing clean clothes before offering prayers. Water is commonly offered to the Shivling, while milk, bilva leaves, flowers, sandalwood, fruits, honey, curd and ghee may also be offered according to individual traditions. Devotees are also encouraged to maintain a disciplined and positive routine during the holy month. Many religious traditions advise avoiding harsh speech, anger, dishonesty and other negative behaviour. Those observing specific dietary or fasting practices should follow their family or religious tradition.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does Sawan 2026 begin and end, and why is it important?
What are the dates for Sawan Somwar vrat in 2026?
The four Sawan Somwar vrat in 2026 are on August 3, August 10, August 17, and August 24. These days are considered particularly auspicious for Lord Shiva worship.
Which other significant festivals and vrat occur during Sawan 2026?
Sawan 2026 includes Sawan Shivratri (Aug 11), Soma Pradosh Vrat (Aug 10), and Kamika Ekadashi (Aug 9). Raksha Bandhan also coincides with the final day.
What practices do devotees typically follow during Sawan?
Devotees observe fasts, visit Shiva temples, perform abhishek of the Shivling, and chant mantras. They offer water, milk, bilva leaves, and flowers to the Shivling.
What is special about the final day of Sawan 2026?
Sawan ends August 28, 2026, on Shravan Shukla Purnima. It also coincides with Raksha Bandhan, Narali Purnima, Gayatri Jayanti, and Sanskrit Diwas.