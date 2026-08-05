Sawan Kalashtami is considered an important day for worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav, especially for devotees facing Saturn-related challenges like Sade Sati or Dhaiya. It is believed to help reduce obstacles and bring positivity.
Troubled By Retrograde Saturn? Try This Mustard Oil Remedy To Please Shani Dev
Troubled by retrograde Saturn? Know the traditional Kaal Bhairav remedies, mustard oil lamp ritual, mantras and black sesame offering to seek Shani Dev's blessings on Sawan Kalashtami.
Sawan Kalashtami is considered an important day for worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav, especially among devotees seeking relief from Saturn-related challenges. With Saturn currently in retrograde motion, those facing Sade Sati, Dhaiya or other astrological difficulties may follow certain traditional remedies on this day. Here are some commonly followed Kaal Bhairav remedies that are believed to help reduce obstacles and bring positivity.
Kaal Bhairav Worship For Saturn-Related Troubles
According to Hindu religious beliefs, worshipping Kaal Bhairav on Kalashtami is considered auspicious for those facing challenges associated with Saturn. Devotees experiencing the effects of Sade Sati, Dhaiya or a retrograde Saturn often turn to Kaal Bhairav, regarded as a fierce form of Lord Shiva and traditionally associated with Lord Shani. On Kalashtami, devotees may offer prayers to Kaal Bhairav and seek protection, stability and relief from difficulties.
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Light A Mustard Oil Lamp And Chant Mantras
On the evening of Kalashtami, devotees can light a mustard oil lamp at a Kaal Bhairav temple or under a Peepal tree as part of the traditional observance. Chanting prayers or mantras dedicated to Kaal Bhairav or Shani Dev is also considered beneficial. According to popular belief, these practices are associated with seeking relief from obstacles related to work, business and family life. If financial difficulties are a concern, devotees traditionally meditate on Kaal Bhairav and recite the Shiva Daridryadahan Stotra. It is believed that sincere prayer and devotion can help devotees overcome feelings of financial distress and bring a sense of hope and stability.
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Remedies For Fear, Obstacles And Delayed Work
Kalashtami is also considered an important day for seeking protection from fear and obstacles. According to tradition, devotees facing legal difficulties or feeling troubled by adversaries may offer coconut, geru sindoor, imarti and paan to Baba Bhairav and recite prayers dedicated to him. Those experiencing unexplained fear, mental restlessness or recurring disturbing dreams may chant “Om Kalbhairavaya Namah” 108 times as part of their spiritual practice. Additionally, offering black sesame seeds to Kaal Bhairav on Sawan Kalashtami is considered an auspicious remedy when Saturn is believed to be afflicted. Devotees perform these rituals with the belief that they can remove obstacles and help stalled work move forward.
[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Sawan Kalashtami significant for worshipping Kaal Bhairav?
What remedies are suggested for financial difficulties on Kalashtami?
For financial difficulties, devotees traditionally meditate on Kaal Bhairav and recite the Shiva Daridryadahan Stotra. These practices are believed to help overcome feelings of financial distress and bring a sense of hope and stability.
What practices can help with fear, mental restlessness, or disturbing dreams?
Those experiencing unexplained fear, mental restlessness, or recurring disturbing dreams may chant “Om Kalbhairavaya Namah” 108 times as part of their spiritual practice.
What offerings are made to Baba Bhairav for legal difficulties?
For legal difficulties or trouble from adversaries, devotees may offer coconut, geru sindoor, imarti, and paan to Baba Bhairav. They also recite prayers dedicated to him.
Are there specific remedies for afflicted Saturn on Kalashtami?
Worshipping Kaal Bhairav is auspicious for those facing Saturn challenges. Additionally, offering black sesame seeds to Kaal Bhairav on Sawan Kalashtami is considered an auspicious remedy when Saturn is believed to be afflicted.