Troubled By Retrograde Saturn? Try This Mustard Oil Remedy To Please Shani Dev

Sawan Kalashtami is considered an important day for worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav, especially among devotees seeking relief from Saturn-related challenges. With Saturn currently in retrograde motion, those facing Sade Sati, Dhaiya or other astrological difficulties may follow certain traditional remedies on this day. Here are some commonly followed Kaal Bhairav remedies that are believed to help reduce obstacles and bring positivity.

Kaal Bhairav Worship For Saturn-Related Troubles

According to Hindu religious beliefs, worshipping Kaal Bhairav on Kalashtami is considered auspicious for those facing challenges associated with Saturn. Devotees experiencing the effects of Sade Sati, Dhaiya or a retrograde Saturn often turn to Kaal Bhairav, regarded as a fierce form of Lord Shiva and traditionally associated with Lord Shani. On Kalashtami, devotees may offer prayers to Kaal Bhairav and seek protection, stability and relief from difficulties.

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Light A Mustard Oil Lamp And Chant Mantras

On the evening of Kalashtami, devotees can light a mustard oil lamp at a Kaal Bhairav temple or under a Peepal tree as part of the traditional observance. Chanting prayers or mantras dedicated to Kaal Bhairav or Shani Dev is also considered beneficial. According to popular belief, these practices are associated with seeking relief from obstacles related to work, business and family life. If financial difficulties are a concern, devotees traditionally meditate on Kaal Bhairav and recite the Shiva Daridryadahan Stotra. It is believed that sincere prayer and devotion can help devotees overcome feelings of financial distress and bring a sense of hope and stability.

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Remedies For Fear, Obstacles And Delayed Work

Kalashtami is also considered an important day for seeking protection from fear and obstacles. According to tradition, devotees facing legal difficulties or feeling troubled by adversaries may offer coconut, geru sindoor, imarti and paan to Baba Bhairav and recite prayers dedicated to him. Those experiencing unexplained fear, mental restlessness or recurring disturbing dreams may chant “Om Kalbhairavaya Namah” 108 times as part of their spiritual practice. Additionally, offering black sesame seeds to Kaal Bhairav on Sawan Kalashtami is considered an auspicious remedy when Saturn is believed to be afflicted. Devotees perform these rituals with the belief that they can remove obstacles and help stalled work move forward.