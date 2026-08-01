Should You Offer Water To Tulsi Every Day? Know The Rules, Benefits And Mistakes To Avoid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tulsi worship symbolizes faith, nature, and discipline.

In Sanatan Dharma, the Tulsi plant is considered extremely sacred. In many homes, it is customary to offer water to the Tulsi plant and light a lamp after bathing in the morning. However, there are some rules associated with Tulsi Puja. This begs the question: should we offer water to Tulsi every day, and what mistakes should we avoid during this ritual? Let's find out.

Is It Right To Offer Water To Tulsi Every Day?

According to religious beliefs, offering clean water to Tulsi every day is considered auspicious. Doing so maintains positive energy in the home and is believed to bestow the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Mother Tulsi. However, special care should be taken with devotion and cleanliness when offering water.

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What Mistakes Should Be Avoided?

According to religious beliefs, one should avoid offering water to Tulsi or plucking its leaves on Sundays, Ekadashi, and after sunset. These rules may vary across regions and traditions, so it's important to respect your family's traditions.

Keep these things in mind during Tulsi Puja

Offer water to Tulsi after taking a bath in the morning.

Use only clean utensils.

Light a lamp near Tulsi and remember Lord Vishnu.

Dispose of dry or fallen leaves respectfully.

Take regular care of the plant.

According to astrologer Nitika Sharma, the foundation of Tulsi worship is devotion and discipline. Offering water daily is considered auspicious, but it is also essential to follow certain rules prescribed in religious traditions. She says that Tulsi should not only be considered an object of worship, but also a symbol of faith related to nature and the environment.

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FAQs

Should we offer water to Tulsi every day? According to religious beliefs, offering water to Tulsi in the morning is considered auspicious.

When should one not offer water to Tulsi? According to many religious beliefs, offering water to Tulsi should be avoided on Sundays, Ekadashi, and after sunset.

Can Tulsi be worshipped at night? Generally, worshipping Tulsi in the morning or during the day is considered auspicious.

When should Tulsi leaves not be plucked? According to religious beliefs, Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on Sundays, Ekadashi (the eleventh day of the lunar month), and after sunset.

What is the main significance of Tulsi Puja? Tulsi is considered a favorite plant of Lord Vishnu, and worshipping it is considered a symbol of happiness, peace, and positivity.

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