Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Experts emphasize devotion and focus, recommending printed books for worship.

With religious texts now easily available on smartphones, many devotees prefer reading Chalisa, stotras and scriptures digitally. According to astrologer Anish Vyas, the essence of worship lies in faith, devotion and concentration. If a person recites with a pure heart and full attention, the mode of reading—whether from a book or a mobile phone—does not diminish the value of the prayer.

Why More People Are Turning to Mobile-Based Worship

Busy lifestyles and constant travel make it difficult for many people to carry religious books everywhere. Smartphones allow devotees to access Chalisa and other sacred texts instantly, making daily worship more convenient even while away from home.

Notifications Can Disturb Concentration

One of the biggest drawbacks of reading religious texts on a mobile phone is distraction. Incoming calls, messages and app notifications can interrupt the recitation process and break concentration, which is considered an important aspect of worship.

READ MORE: Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date, Puja Timings To Seek Relief From Sade Sati

Religious Concerns Over Cleanliness

Traditional Hindu practices place great importance on purity and a clean environment during worship. Since mobile phones are used throughout the day and are often carried into places such as bathrooms, some religious experts believe that reading sacred texts from the same device may not be ideal. However, many also stress that purity of mind and devotion remain more important than the object being used.

Tips to Follow While Reading Chalisa on Mobile

Turn off notifications before starting the recitation.

Use Airplane Mode to avoid calls and interruptions.

Download the text in advance for a smoother reading experience.

Sit in a calm and clean place to maintain focus.

Whenever possible, prefer reading from a religious book, as it helps create a more peaceful and devotional atmosphere.

READ MORE: Astro Analysis | Rahu's Inauspicious Effects: Know The Signs, Powerful Mantras, Fasting Rules And Remedies

What Religious Experts Recommend

Many scholars believe that while reading Chalisa on a mobile phone is acceptable, a printed religious book remains the preferred option. Books help maintain focus, reduce distractions and create a more traditional spiritual environment. However, devotion, sincerity and concentration continue to be the most important elements of worship.