Raksha Bandhan, the cherished festival that celebrates the lifelong bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on Friday, 28 August 2026. On this special occasion, sisters tie the sacred thread on their brothers' wrists while praying for their long life, happiness and prosperity. If you want to make this year's celebration more meaningful, choosing gifts according to zodiac signs, preparing an eco-friendly Rakhi at home and following the traditional rituals can add an extra touch of warmth and auspiciousness.

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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Shubh Muhurat

The timing of tying the Rakhi is considered especially significant.

For Raksha Bandhan 2026, the auspicious muhurat is from 5:57 am to 9:48 am. Since Bhadra will end before sunrise, there will be no restriction on tying the Rakhi during the day.

According to traditional beliefs, the brother should be seated facing east or north. Begin the ceremony by applying a roli tilak on his forehead, offering akshat (rice grains), lighting a lamp and performing the aarti. Tie the Rakhi after completing these rituals and conclude the ceremony by offering sweets while praying for his happiness and well-being.

Zodiac-Wise Gift Ideas For Raksha Bandhan 2026

A Raksha Bandhan gift is more than a present, it reflects affection, blessings and appreciation. Choosing one according to your brother's zodiac sign can make the gesture feel even more thoughtful.

Aries, Leo And Sagittarius

Useful items in red, orange or golden shades, sports accessories or inspirational books are considered suitable.

Taurus, Virgo And Capricorn

A stylish watch, leather accessory, organiser or other premium everyday essentials can make an ideal choice.

Gemini, Libra And Aquarius

Gadgets, wireless accessories, creative gifts or favourite books may appeal to these zodiac signs.

Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

Personalised gifts, photo frames, spiritual books or keepsakes linked to cherished memories can make them feel truly special.

Make An Eco-Friendly DIY Rakhi At Home

Instead of purchasing a Rakhi from the market, you can make one yourself to add a personal touch to the celebration.

Use cotton thread, silk thread, colourful beads, sandalwood beads, wooden beads, Gomti Chakra, small flowers or decorative fabric pieces. Natural and environmentally friendly materials are preferred over plastic or synthetic embellishments.

A handmade Rakhi is not only visually appealing but also carries emotional value that makes the festival even more memorable.

Raksha Bandhan Puja Thali: Essential Items

A complete Raksha Bandhan puja thali traditionally includes:

Rakhi (sacred thread)

Roli or kumkum

Akshat (rice)

Ghee lamp

Sandalwood

Flowers

Sweets

Coconut

Kalava

Each item holds religious significance. The lamp symbolises positive energy, while roli and akshat represent auspicious beginnings. Coconut and sweets are associated with prosperity.

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Vastu Tips For Raksha Bandhan Puja

According to Vastu beliefs, the Raksha Bandhan puja is considered auspicious when performed in the north-east (Ishan) direction of the house.

Place the puja thali on a clean wooden platform and ensure the lamp faces east or north-east. Once the rituals are complete, avoid discarding the Rakhi, kalava or puja materials carelessly. Instead, keep them in a sacred place or immerse them respectfully according to traditional practices.