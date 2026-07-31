Kamika And Putrada Ekadashi During Sawan: Dates, Importance, And Worship Significance Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putrada Ekadashi (August 23) ensures childbearing, family well-being through fasting.

Sawan is the first month of Chaturmas. All Ekadashis that fall during Chaturmas are very important because the importance of worshipping Lord Vishnu during this time increases twofold. Kamika Ekadashi in Sawan falls on August 9, 2026, and Sawan Putrada Ekadashi falls on August 23. Both of these Ekadashis are very special. The Padma Purana explains the benefits of observing these fasts. Let's explore the auspicious times, breaking times, and benefits of Kamika and Putrada Ekadashi, which fall in August.

Kamika Ekadashi - August 9, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Sawan month will start on 8th August 2026 at 1.59 pm and will end on the next day i.e. 9th August 2026 at 11.04 am.

Puja time - 7:27 am - 12:26 pm

Fasting time - 5:47 am - 8:00 am (August 10)

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Brahma Ji told the importance of Kamika Ekadashi

According to the mythological story of Kamika Ekadashi, Brahma Ji, while explaining its importance to Narad Ji, had said that the tortures of Yama are destroyed for those people who worship and visit Tulsi Ji on this day.

The person who offers Tulsiji with devotion at the lotus feet of God, gets freedom from the cycle of birth and death.

It is said in the story that even Chitragupta is unable to write down the virtues of those devotees who perform Jagran and donate lamps.

They light a lamp in front of God, their ancestors drink nectar in heaven.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi - August 23, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Sawan begins at 2:00 AM on August 23, 2026, and ends at 4:18 AM on the next day, August 24, 2026. It is also called Pavitra Ekadasi.

Puja Muhurta - 7:32 am to 12:24 pm

Fasting time - 1:41 pm - 4:16 pm

Importance of Sawan Putrada Ekadashi

According to legend, King Mahajit suffered from childlessness for years. Following the advice of Maharishi Lomesh, he observed the Sawan Putrada Ekadashi fast and was blessed with a bright son. Couples who are unable to have children experience immense distress. This fast is observed to ensure the birth of a good, capable child.

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(FAQ)

Q1. What is the difference between Kamika Ekadashi and Putrada Ekadashi?

Answer: Kamika Ekadashi is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu, atone for sins, and worship Tulsi, while Sawan Putrada Ekadashi is primarily observed to pray for childbearing, growth of the family, and family well-being.

Q2. Why is Tulsi worshipped on Kamika Ekadashi?

Answer: According to the Padma Purana, offering Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu on Kamika Ekadashi bestows special blessings. It is believed that worshipping Tulsi quickly pleases Lord Vishnu and fulfills the wishes of devotees.

Q3. Can only childless couples observe the Putrada Ekadashi fast?

Answer: No. Any devotee can observe this fast. Childless couples observe the fast with the hope of having children, while those who already have children also observe this fast for their happiness, health, longevity, and bright future.

Q4. What is the special significance of the two Ekadashi days that fall in Sawan?

Answer: Sawan is the first month of Chaturmas. Worshiping Lord Vishnu is considered especially important during this period. Therefore, fasting, worshipping, donating, and chanting on Kamika and Putrada Ekadashi are considered more virtuous than on other days.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

