Devotees Should Avoid These 5 Foods During Sawan, Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sattvic foods like fruits, milk, yogurt promote spiritual purity.

The month of Sawan is considered the most sacred for worshipping Lord Shiva. In 2026, Sawan begins on July 30, 2026. Throughout this month, devotees observe fasts, perform pujas, perform Rudrabhishek, and chant Shiva mantras. There is a religious belief that adopting a sattvic lifestyle during this period purifies both mind and body and bestows special blessings from Lord Shiva. Therefore, there is a tradition of avoiding certain foods during the month of Sawan.

Stay Away From Meat, Fish And Eggs

According to religious beliefs, meat should not be consumed during the month of Sawan. This month is considered a symbol of austerity, restraint, and non-violence. Lord Shiva loves purity, so abstaining from meat, fish, and eggs during this period is believed to bring the full benefits of worship.

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Avoid Onions And Garlic As Well.

Many people avoid onions and garlic during the month of Sawan. Religiously, these are considered tamasic foods, which can increase laziness, anger, and negative thoughts. Consuming sattvic foods during Shiva devotion is considered more auspicious.

Consumption Of alcohol and drugs is prohibited

It is advised to abstain from alcohol, tobacco, and other intoxicants during the month of Sawan. Religious belief holds that intoxication affects a person's concentration and self-control. A pure mind and pious conduct are especially important during the worship of Lord Shiva.

Avoid Eating Too Much Fried And Stale Food

According to religious tradition, eating fresh, light, and sattvic food is considered best during the month of Sawan. Stale food and excessive fried food can increase heaviness and laziness in the body, making it less likely to concentrate on worship and spiritual practice.

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Satvik Food Increases Positive Energy

During the month of Sawan, consuming sattvic foods like fruits, milk, yogurt, seasonal vegetables, sago, water chestnut flour, buckwheat, makhana, and dried fruits is considered auspicious. Religious belief holds that such foods calm the mind and help increase concentration while worshipping Lord Shiva.

Religious Affiliation

According to religious beliefs, moderation in eating during the month of Sawan is not just a tradition, but also considered a part of self-discipline and spiritual practice. Eating sattvic food, regular worship, and chanting the name of Shiva are believed to bring positivity, mental peace, and happiness and prosperity to life. However, these beliefs are based on faith and can be followed by individuals according to their beliefs and traditions.

(FAQ)

Q 1. Why shouldn't meat, fish, and eggs be eaten during the month of Sawan?

According to religious beliefs, Sawan is a month of austerity, restraint, and worship of Lord Shiva. Abstaining from meat during this period is believed to maintain spiritual purity and bring the full benefits of worshipping Shiva.

Q 2. Is eating onion and garlic considered taboo during the month of Sawan?

Yes, many religious traditions recommend avoiding onion and garlic during the month of Sawan. These are considered tamasic foods, whereas in Shiva devotion, sattvic foods are given more importance.

Q 3. What should one eat to receive Lord Shiva's blessings during the month of Sawan?

Consuming sattvic foods like fruits, milk, yogurt, seasonal vegetables, makhana (sunflower seeds), sago (sabudana), buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta), water chestnut flour (singhada atta), and dried fruits is considered auspicious during the month of Sawan. This helps calm the mind and increase concentration during worship.

Q 4. Are these dietary rules mandatory for everyone during Sawan?

No. These rules are based on religious beliefs and traditions. Whether or not to follow them depends on one's faith, family tradition, and personal beliefs.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

