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English NewsReligionSawan 2026: When Is Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat And Moonrise Time

Sawan 2026: When Is Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat And Moonrise Time

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi in Sawan is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva. Check the vrat date, shubh muhurat, and moonrise time for this auspicious fast.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sawan's Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed August 2, 2026.
  • Fast ensures childbearing, marital happiness, wealth, career.
  • Auspicious worship window: 7:24 AM to 12:27 PM.
  • Fast breaks after moonrise, which is 9:24 PM.

In the month of Sawan, not only Lord Shiva but every deity of the Shiva family is worshipped. Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Tuesday to Goddess Mangala Gauri, also known as Goddess Parvati, and Sankashti Chaturthi to Lord Ganesha. Women observe the fast of Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Sawan to attain childbearing, a happy married life, wealth, and career growth. This year, Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi of Sawan falls on August 2, 2026. Learn the auspicious time for worship and the moonrise time on this day. 

Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Muhurta

Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Sawan month will start on 1st August 2026 at 11.07 pm and will end on the next day i.e. 2nd August 2026 at 11.15 pm.

  • Puja Muhurta - 7:24 am to 12:27 pm
  • Moonrise time - The moon of Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi will rise at 9.24 pm.

ALSO READ | Kamika Ekadashi 2026: Do These 5 Things Before August 9 To Welcome Lord Vishnu's Blessings

Significance Of Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi

In ancient times, Lord Ganesha himself taught this fast to Goddess Parvati, and she observed it in the same way, achieving success. Furthermore, Yudhishthira observed this fast with the desire to gain a kingdom. Through the power of this fast, he defeated all his enemies and regained his kingdom.

Ganesh ji told the method of observing Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi fast

  • In the story of Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha himself explained the rules and procedures of this fast to Goddess Parvati. On the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Shravan, one should complete one's morning rituals and vow to fast until the moon rises. One will eat only after worshipping Lord Ganesha.
  • On this day, the idol of Lord Ganesha made of silver, Ashtadhatu or clay should be worshipped.
  • Fill an earthen pot with water and place the idol of Lord Ganesha on it.
  • Offer a cloth to the idol and create an eight-petalled lotus shape. Perform the sixteen-fold worship.
  • Make fifteen laddus from pure ghee. Offer them to Lord Ganesha and then give five of them to a Brahmin along with dakshina (donation) according to your capacity.
  • Offer arghya with devotion at the time of moonrise. Then consume the laddu.

ALSO READ | Guru Purnima 2026: Mahant Ravindra Puri Explains Vyas Purnima's Importance, Appeals To Devotees

(FAQ)

1. When is Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi of Sawan in 2026?
Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of Sawan falls on August 2, 2026. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 11:07 pm on August 1 and end at 11:15 pm on August 2.

2. What are the worship and moonrise times for Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi 2026?
The auspicious time for worship on Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi is from 7:24 AM to 12:27 PM. Moonrise will occur at 9:24 PM, after which the fast is broken by offering prayers to the moon.

3. Why is the Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi fast observed?
It is believed that the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Women observe this fast with the hope of having children, a happy married life, wealth, and career advancement.

4. How to worship Lord Ganesha on Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi?
On this day, after vowing to fast, worship a silver , eight-metal, or clay idol of Lord Ganesha. After performing the Shodashopachara puja, offer ghee laddus and, after offering water to the moon at moonrise, break the fast after worshipping Lord Ganesha.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi of Sawan in 2026?

Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of Sawan falls on August 2, 2026. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 11:07 pm on August 1 and end at 11:15 pm on August 2.

What are the worship and moonrise times for Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi 2026?

The auspicious time for worship on Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi is from 7:24 AM to 12:27 PM. Moonrise will occur at 9:24 PM, after which the fast is broken by offering prayers to the moon.

Why is the Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi fast observed?

The fast is observed to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Women observe it hoping for childbearing, a happy married life, wealth, and career advancement.

How to worship Lord Ganesha on Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi?

After vowing to fast, worship a silver, Ashtadhatu, or clay idol of Ganesha. Perform sixteen-fold worship, offer ghee laddus, then offer arghya at moonrise before consuming the laddu.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sawan 2026 Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi
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