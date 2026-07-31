Sawan 2026: When Is Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat And Moonrise Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sawan's Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed August 2, 2026.

Fast ensures childbearing, marital happiness, wealth, career.

Auspicious worship window: 7:24 AM to 12:27 PM.

Fast breaks after moonrise, which is 9:24 PM.

In the month of Sawan, not only Lord Shiva but every deity of the Shiva family is worshipped. Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Tuesday to Goddess Mangala Gauri, also known as Goddess Parvati, and Sankashti Chaturthi to Lord Ganesha. Women observe the fast of Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Sawan to attain childbearing, a happy married life, wealth, and career growth. This year, Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi of Sawan falls on August 2, 2026. Learn the auspicious time for worship and the moonrise time on this day.

Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Muhurta

Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Sawan month will start on 1st August 2026 at 11.07 pm and will end on the next day i.e. 2nd August 2026 at 11.15 pm.

Puja Muhurta - 7:24 am to 12:27 pm

Moonrise time - The moon of Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi will rise at 9.24 pm.

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Significance Of Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi

In ancient times, Lord Ganesha himself taught this fast to Goddess Parvati, and she observed it in the same way, achieving success. Furthermore, Yudhishthira observed this fast with the desire to gain a kingdom. Through the power of this fast, he defeated all his enemies and regained his kingdom.

Ganesh ji told the method of observing Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi fast

In the story of Sawan Sankashti Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha himself explained the rules and procedures of this fast to Goddess Parvati. On the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Shravan, one should complete one's morning rituals and vow to fast until the moon rises. One will eat only after worshipping Lord Ganesha.

On this day, the idol of Lord Ganesha made of silver, Ashtadhatu or clay should be worshipped.

Fill an earthen pot with water and place the idol of Lord Ganesha on it.

Offer a cloth to the idol and create an eight-petalled lotus shape. Perform the sixteen-fold worship.

Make fifteen laddus from pure ghee. Offer them to Lord Ganesha and then give five of them to a Brahmin along with dakshina (donation) according to your capacity.

Offer arghya with devotion at the time of moonrise. Then consume the laddu.

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