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English NewsReligionKanwar Yatra 2026: Muzaffarnagar Tightens Food Quality Checks; Complaints Can Now Be Filed By Scanning QR Codes

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Muzaffarnagar Tightens Food Quality Checks; Complaints Can Now Be Filed By Scanning QR Codes

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Muzaffarnagar deploys food safety teams and QR codes to help Shiva devotees report poor food quality, adulteration and overcharging.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
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  • Devotees can scan QR codes for direct online complaints.

The Muzaffarnagar Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) is on full alert to ensure pure, safe, and reasonably priced food is available to millions of Shiva devotees during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. The department has divided the entire Kanwar route into six major routes and deployed a food safety officer on each route. These special teams will keep a close watch round the clock on the quality, cleanliness, adulteration and overrating (charging more than the fixed price) of food items on the Kanwar route.

Scan The QR Code And Lodge Your Complaint Directly.

As part of the department's initiative, the following guidelines have been made mandatory for all hotels, dhabas, restaurants and food stalls located on the Kanwar route:

Banner on Rate List and License: Rate list and Food License/Registration must be mandatorily displayed at a prominent place in the establishment.

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QR code of 'Food Safety Connect' app: QR code of the app is being installed at every establishment.

Instant online complaint: Any devotee can scan this QR code from his/her smartphone to get complete information (owner's name, address and license number) of that shop/dhaba and can directly lodge any complaint related to quality or overrating online.

Strict Instructions For Food Vendors And Dhaba Operators

According to Food Safety Officer Archana Dhiran , clear guidelines have been issued to all shopkeepers and hotel operators along the Kanwar route:

  • Cleanliness And Hygiene: Take special care of the cleanliness of utensils and kitchen area, do not throw garbage in the open.
  • Avoid Stale Food: Store food at the right temperature to prevent spoilage. Prepare fresh food only as needed.
  • Ban On Prohibited Colours: The use of substandard or harmful artificial colours in food items is completely prohibited.
  • Transparency In Prices: Money should be collected from devotees as per the rate list only, strict action will be taken if overpricing is found.

"The district has been divided into six routes and officers have been deployed. Rate lists and QR codes have been pasted on establishments to ensure there is no inequality and devotees can easily lodge complaints."  

Local hotel operators seemed satisfied with the checking campaign.

The effect of this campaign and surprise inspection being run by the department is visible on the ground also.

ALSO READ | Shivling At Home: Know These Important Vastu Rules Before Installation To Avoid Vastu Doshas

Local hotel operator Rohit Kumar said:

"The Food Department team came to inspect the preparations for the Kanwar Yatra. The cleanliness, food quality, and all the documents at our hotel were found to be completely correct. The rate list given by the officials has been put up on the board, and we are selling the goods at the same fixed rate."

A Quick Guide For Shiva Devotees

  • Before eating food at any dhaba or stall, be sure to check the rate list and license displayed there.
  • Scan the QR code at the shop in case of poor quality or overcharging.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main guidelines for food vendors regarding food preparation?

Vendors must ensure kitchen cleanliness, store food at correct temperatures to prevent staleness, and completely ban the use of prohibited artificial colors. Prices must also be transparent.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kanwar Yatra News Kanwar Yatra 2026 Muzaffarnagar FSDA
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