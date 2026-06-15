Thousands of Devotees Gather at Dharanidhar Sarovar During Adhik Maas Mela

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Grand fair, enhanced security, beautification plans for pilgrim site.

Thousands of devotees visit Dharanidhar Sarovar in Aligarh during Adhik Maas. The ancient pilgrimage site attracts worshippers with its rich mythological significance and grand annual fair.

Aligarh is the 'navel center' of the earth The history of this pilgrimage is recorded in the Vedas and Puranas, a crowd of faith gathered in Adhik Maas. Dharanidhar Sarovar, located in Beswa, Aligarh, is considered to be the navel center of the earth. According to the Puranas, Maharishi Vishwamitra performed a yagna here.

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Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, famous as the city of locks and training, is completely drenched in the color of devotion these days. Aligarh is not only known for its industries, but also for its ancient and mythological pilgrimage sites. One of these very special pilgrimage sites is also considered to be the 'navel center of the whole earth'.

This historical place recorded in the Vedas and Puranas is getting a view like Vrindavan these days. On the auspicious occasion of Adhik Maas (Malmas), thousands of devotees are gathering here. It is believed that just by bathing in the holy lake present here, all the sorrows and pains of the devotees are removed.

Why Dharanidhar Sarovar Holds Special Significance

The incident took place in Beswa area of Iglas tehsil of Aligarh district. According to mythological beliefs, the history of this land is extremely glorious:

Yajna for the peace of the earth: In mythological times, Maharishi Vishwamitra performed a huge yagna on this land for the peace of the earth.

Killing of three demons: When the demons tried to disrupt the yagna of Maharishi Vishwamitra, three demons were killed on this holy land.

Importance in Vedas and Puranas: In religious texts, this place is described as the navel center of the earth, due to which its importance is much more than other pilgrimages.

In view of this immense glory and historical importance of Dharanidhar Sarovar, the present government has assured a budget of crores of rupees for its beautification. Preparations have already begun to further develop this grand pilgrimage site.

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Adhik Maas Draws Massive Crowds

According to religious beliefs, during Adhik Maas, a huge and grand fair is organized here on the lines of Vrindavan. People from far and wide come and become a part of this fair.

Administrative arrangements: In view of the huge crowd, the police and local administration are fully prepared. Security arrangements have been put in place so that devotees do not face any problem.

The entire Dharanidhar Sarovar has been decorated with modern and attractive lighting, making the view here seem ethereal at night.

Due to its immense spiritual powers and mythological history, this Dharanidhar Sarovar of Beswa has become the main center of unwavering faith of millions of devotees today.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]