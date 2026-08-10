Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Second Sawan Monday saw widespread Shiva devotion across India.

Devotees performed Jalabhishek, rituals at temples nationwide.

Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple held Bhasma Aarti and special adornment.

The auspicious day also coincided with Som Pradosh.

The second Monday of Sawan saw temples across India witness large gatherings of Shiva devotees, with prayers, Jalabhishek and special rituals marking the auspicious occasion. From Prayagraj and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Ujjain, Mumbai, Delhi and Nagaon, devotees arrived very early to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. At several temples, devotees offered water and milk, while priests performed special pujas and abhisheks. Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed the early-morning Bhasma Aarti, followed by Maha Panchamrit Abhishek and special adornment of Baba Mahakal. The day also coincided with Som Pradosh, adding to its religious significance for Shiva devotees across the country.

Sawan Somwar Celebrations Across India

The second Sawan Somwar brought devotees to prominent Shiva temples in several parts of the country. In Prayagraj, devotees offered prayers at the Man Kameshwar Temple, while Ayodhya also saw a steady stream of worshippers at its temples. In Dehradun, devotees visited the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple to perform Jalabhishek and offer prayers. In Mumbai, devotees gathered at the Babulnath Temple to mark the occasion. Delhi’s Gauri Shankar Temple also witnessed devotees arriving to worship Lord Shiva.

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#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Devotees offer prayers at the Babulnath Temple on the occasion of the second Monday of the Sawan month. pic.twitter.com/T2ZRyVIJBe — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Ghaziabad saw devotees throng the Dudheshwar Nath Temple, where they offered prayers on the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

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Devotees Gather In Nagaon

In Assam’s Nagaon, thousands of devotees gathered at the famous Krishnashram Shiva Temple. Worshippers from different parts of the district offered water and sought blessings from Lord Shiva. A devotee who travelled from Tezpur said, "...Today is the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan. We have come from Tezpur to offer holy water at the Shiva Temple in Nagaon. The distance is around 75 kilometres. I sincerely thank everyone, especially all the Kanwariyas who undertake this

Nagaon, Assam: On the second Monday of Sawan, thousands of devotees gathered at the famous Krishnashram Shiva Temple in Nagaon. Devotees from across the district offered water and sought Lord Shiva’s blessings pic.twitter.com/0n36mri7Ya — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

The large turnout reflected the importance devotees attach to Sawan Somwar, when many observe prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Mahakal Temple Marks Som Pradosh

Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed one of the major religious gatherings of the day. Thousands of devotees attended the early-morning Bhasma Aarti, after which Baba Mahakal was offered Maha Panchamrit Abhishek and given special adornment. Pandit Akash Sharma, Priest at Mahakal Temple, said, "Today is the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan, and it is also Som Pradosh, making it a very auspicious day for all Shiva devotees..."

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: On Shravan’s second Monday, thousands of devotees gathered at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple for the early-morning Bhasma Aarti. Baba Mahakal received Maha Panchamrit Abhishek and special adornment pic.twitter.com/YiPvcoIvkm — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

With devotees turning up at temples from early morning, the second Sawan Somwar was marked by prayers, offerings and special worship rituals across the country.

