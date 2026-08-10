India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsReligionSecond Sawan Somwar: Thousands Devotees Throng Dudheshwar Nath, Mankameshwar And Various Shiva Temples Across India 

Second Sawan Somwar: Thousands Devotees Throng Dudheshwar Nath, Mankameshwar And Various Shiva Temples Across India 

The second Sawan Somwar witnessed large gatherings of devotees at Shiva temples across India. From Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain to Babulnath in Mumbai and Krishnashram in Assam, worshippers offered prayers.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Second Sawan Monday saw widespread Shiva devotion across India.
  • Devotees performed Jalabhishek, rituals at temples nationwide.
  • Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple held Bhasma Aarti and special adornment.
  • The auspicious day also coincided with Som Pradosh.

The second Monday of Sawan saw temples across India witness large gatherings of Shiva devotees, with prayers, Jalabhishek and special rituals marking the auspicious occasion. From Prayagraj and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Ujjain, Mumbai, Delhi and Nagaon, devotees arrived very early to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. At several temples, devotees offered water and milk, while priests performed special pujas and abhisheks. Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed the early-morning Bhasma Aarti, followed by Maha Panchamrit Abhishek and special adornment of Baba Mahakal. The day also coincided with Som Pradosh, adding to its religious significance for Shiva devotees across the country. 

Sawan Somwar Celebrations Across India

The second Sawan Somwar brought devotees to prominent Shiva temples in several parts of the country. In Prayagraj, devotees offered prayers at the Man Kameshwar Temple, while Ayodhya also saw a steady stream of worshippers at its temples. In Dehradun, devotees visited the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple to perform Jalabhishek and offer prayers. In Mumbai, devotees gathered at the Babulnath Temple to mark the occasion. Delhi’s Gauri Shankar Temple also witnessed devotees arriving to worship Lord Shiva.

ALSO READ | Kanwar Yatra 2026: McLaren Model, Ganga Water And Patriotic Designs Take Centre Stage

Ghaziabad saw devotees throng the Dudheshwar Nath Temple, where they offered prayers on the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

ALSO READ | Sawan Somwar 2026: 7 Mistakes To Avoid While Worshipping Lord Shiva On August 10

Devotees Gather In Nagaon

In Assam’s Nagaon, thousands of devotees gathered at the famous Krishnashram Shiva Temple. Worshippers from different parts of the district offered water and sought blessings from Lord Shiva. A devotee who travelled from Tezpur said, "...Today is the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan. We have come from Tezpur to offer holy water at the Shiva Temple in Nagaon. The distance is around 75 kilometres. I sincerely thank everyone, especially all the Kanwariyas who undertake this

The large turnout reflected the importance devotees attach to Sawan Somwar, when many observe prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Mahakal Temple Marks Som Pradosh

Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed one of the major religious gatherings of the day. Thousands of devotees attended the early-morning Bhasma Aarti, after which Baba Mahakal was offered Maha Panchamrit Abhishek and given special adornment. Pandit Akash Sharma, Priest at Mahakal Temple, said, "Today is the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan, and it is also Som Pradosh, making it a very auspicious day for all Shiva devotees..."

With devotees turning up at temples from early morning, the second Sawan Somwar was marked by prayers, offerings and special worship rituals across the country.

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was celebrated on the second Monday of Sawan?

Shiva devotees across India celebrated the second Monday of Sawan (Sawan Somwar) with prayers, Jalabhishek, and special rituals. The day also coincided with Som Pradosh, adding to its religious significance.

What special rituals were performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple?

At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, devotees witnessed the early-morning Bhasma Aarti. This was followed by Maha Panchamrit Abhishek and a special adornment of Baba Mahakal.

Where did devotees gather to celebrate Sawan Somwar?

Devotees gathered at prominent Shiva temples across India, including in Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Dehradun, Ujjain, Mumbai, Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Nagaon. They arrived early to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Why was the second Sawan Somwar considered particularly auspicious?

The second Monday of Sawan was considered particularly auspicious because it coincided with Som Pradosh. This added to its religious significance for Shiva devotees across the country.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 10 Aug 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahakaleshwar Temple Jalabhishek Bhasma Aarti Sawan Monday Shiva Temples Second Sawan Somwar Sawan Somwar 2026 Shravan Somwar Som Pradosh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Second Sawan Somwar: Thousands Devotees Throng Dudheshwar Nath, Mankameshwar And Various Shiva Temples Across India 
Second Sawan Somwar: Thousands Devotees Throng Dudheshwar Nath, Mankameshwar And Various Shiva Temples Across India 
Religion
Sawan 2026: Is Cutting Hair And Nails Forbidden? Know The Religious And Astrological Beliefs
Sawan 2026: Is Cutting Hair And Nails Forbidden? Know The Religious And Astrological Beliefs
Religion
Why Do Devotees Visit Rin Mukteshwar Mahadev During Sawan? Voiceless Creature’s Cry Started A Tradition
Why Do Devotees Visit Rin Mukteshwar Mahadev During Sawan? Voiceless Creature’s Cry Started A Tradition
Religion
6 Lessons From Lord Krishna For Gen Z On Social Media Validation And Inner Peace
6 Lessons From Lord Krishna For Gen Z On Social Media Validation And Inner Peace
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: Jharkhand Students Face Water Cannon, Refuse to Back Down
BIG BREAKING: Jharkhand Students Reach Assembly Via Back Route, Break 7 Barricades
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Halted 300 Metres From Old Assembly, Demand March Ahead
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Break 3 Barricades, March Toward Assembly
Assembly March: Fasting protester Devendra Mahto reaches the march site by ambulance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget