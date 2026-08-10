Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This day removes unrest, offering prayers for well-being.

Every Monday of Sawan is considered special for worshipping Lord Shiva. However, August 10, 2026, brings double auspiciousness. This day is the second Monday of Sawan. Furthermore, the Som Pradosh fast will also be observed. This means that the water offering will take place in the morning on Sawan Monday, followed by the worship of Shiva and Parvati during Pradosh Kaal in the evening. This coincidence is also significant because the Pradosh fast is dedicated to Lord Shiva himself. When Pradosh falls on a Monday, it is called Soma Pradosh. Religious belief holds that worship performed on the conjunction of Sawan Monday and Som Pradosh removes mental unrest. This day is also considered special for prayers related to marital life, marriage, health, and pending tasks.

When Will Trayodashi Start On 10th August?

According to the New Delhi calendar, the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Shravan month will last until 8:00 AM on August 10th. Trayodashi Tithi will then begin, lasting until 4:54 AM on August 11th. Pradosh Vrat is observed on days when Trayodashi is present during the Pradosh period after sunset. This situation is occurring on August 10th. Therefore, Som Pradosh Vrat will be observed on this day. According to the Panchang, the timings for Pradosh Puja in New Delhi and surrounding areas will be from 7:05 PM to 9:14 PM. Sunrise and sunset times may vary by a few minutes in different cities. Therefore, it is important to consult the local Panchang.

When Should Water Be Offered To Shivling In The Morning?

The Sawan Somvar puja can be performed after bathing in the morning. For New Delhi, the Brahma Muhurta is from 4:22 am to 5:05 am. Sunrise will occur at approximately 5:47 am. Devotees can visit the temple during Brahma Muhurta, or after sunrise, to perform the Jalabhishek. The morning Jalabhishek is an opportunity to begin the day with a Shiva remembrance. Before the puja, pay obeisance to Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, and Nandi. Then, pour clean water onto the Shivalinga in a calm, thin stream. If you wish to offer milk after water, do so in a very small amount. After this, be sure to offer clean water again. You can offer Bel leaves, white flowers, whole grains, and sandalwood. The Bel leaves should be clean and intact. Generally, a Bel leaf with three joined leaves is considered auspicious. Chant Om Namah Shivaya while performing the Jalabhishek. The Mahamrityunjaya Mantra can also be recited. Water, Bel leaves, and mantra chanting should be the main elements of your morning prayers. It is not necessary to gather expensive or extensive materials.

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If You Want To Worship In The Afternoon, Then See This Time

Those who cannot go to the temple in the morning can worship during the Abhijit Muhurta. According to New Delhi, the Abhijit Muhurta will be from 12 noon to 12:53 pm. At this time, a lamp can be lit in front of a Shivalinga or a picture of Lord Shiva. Recite the Shiva Chalisa. Chant the Panchakshara Mantra 108 times. If there is no Shivalinga at home, simply meditating on Lord Shiva is considered sufficient. Monday's Rahukaal will last from 7:27 am to 9:07 am. While regular worship and chanting of mantras are not prohibited, a time other than Rahukaal can be chosen if you wish to make a special resolution or begin a new religious ritual.

Why Is The Evening Som Pradosh Puja Special?

The second and most important phase of the day begins after sunset. Pradosh means the time when day and night meet. In religious tradition, it is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva. The auspicious time for Som Pradosh Puja in New Delhi is from 7:05 pm to 9:14 pm. During this time, perform a joint worship of Shiva and Parvati. Don't limit your evening worship to just the water consecration; include lamps, mantras, aarti, and prayers. Clean the place of worship. Offer water to the Shivalinga. Next, offer Bel leaves, white flowers, sandalwood paste, and unbroken rice grains. Suhaag items can be offered to Goddess Parvati. Light a ghee lamp in front of Shiva and Parvati. After this, recite the Pradosh Vrat Katha, Shiva Chalisa, or Shiva Stuti.

What Difference Should Be Kept Between Morning And Evening Prayers?

Prioritize water offerings, offerings of Bel leaves, and chanting mantras during your morning prayers. This is meant to purify and initiate an auspicious start to the day. In the evening, perform the combined worship of Shiva and Parvati during Pradosh Puja. Include a lamp, aarti, and the recitation of the fasting story. Those praying for marriage or marital well-being can worship Shiva and Parvati in the evening. For mental stress and health relief, chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. For stalled projects, say your prayers in simple words after the Jalabhishek. Don't consider these remedies to be a guarantee of certain results. They are part of religious belief and tradition. The purpose of prayer is to calm the mind and strengthen your resolve.

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What Should Fasting People Eat?

Devotees observing the Som Pradosh fast can eat fruits according to their capacity. Fruits, milk, makhana (shrimp seeds), and sago can be consumed. Strict fasting should be avoided if you have a health problem, are pregnant, or are taking regular medication. Fasting doesn't just mean staying hungry. It's also important to avoid anger, harsh words, and deceit on this day. Giving food, clothing, or useful items to someone in need gives the ritual a social meaning. There are two opportunities to worship Lord Shiva on August 10th. Begin your day by offering water to the Shivalinga in the morning. In the evening, during Pradosh Kaal, light a lamp and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Materials may be limited, but devotion and discipline should remain unaffected. This is the biggest message of this combination of Sawan Monday and Som Pradosh.