Sawan 2026: Is Cutting Hair And Nails Forbidden? Know The Religious And Astrological Beliefs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wednesday, Friday are auspicious; other Sawan days inauspicious.

In Hinduism, the month of Sawan (Shravan) is considered the most sacred and a time to receive the special blessings of Lord Shiva. Throughout this month, devotees observe fasting, chanting, and strictly follow spiritual practices. However, with the onset of Sawan each year, a major question arises in the minds of devotees: Can cutting hair, beard, and nails during Sawan truly cause serious harm? According to Garuda Purana and religious scriptures, doing these things on wrong days can lead to serious consequences in life.

Why Is Cutting Hair And Nails Prohibited In Sawan?

According to religious beliefs, the month of Sawan is a time for self-control, physical purification, and accumulation of spiritual energy. There are several religious and practical reasons for avoiding grooming activities during this time:

The result of worship becomes fruitless: It is believed that if the devotees break the strict rules of cleanliness during the month of Sawan, then they do not get the full virtuous results of their fast and rituals.





Planetary defects and negativity: From an astrological perspective, cutting hair or nails unnecessarily in the month of Sawan increases the effect of negative energy in a person's life and creates planetary defects.

Scientific and Health Perspectives: During the rainy season, the air is high in moisture and bacteria. In ancient times, cuts from sharp instruments posed a high risk of infection, so sages established a rule to practice restraint during this time.

ALSO READ | Why Do Devotees Visit Rin Mukteshwar Mahadev During Sawan? Voiceless Creature’s Cry Started A Tradition

What Is The Effect Of Which Day According To Garuda Purana?

The Garuda Purana and other scriptures describe different consequences of cutting hair and nails on each day of the week:

Monday: The Monday of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Cutting hair or nails on this day increases mental stress and has adverse health effects.

Tuesday: Cutting hair or nails on this day is considered extremely inauspicious. It shortens a person's lifespan and increases the risk of premature death.

Wednesday: Wednesday is considered the best and most auspicious day for cutting hair and nails . This brings wealth and prosperity to the home and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Thursday: Doing this work on Thursday angers Lord Vishnu, which brings poverty in the house and destroys knowledge and wisdom.

Friday: Friday is also considered auspicious for this task . It brings happiness, prosperity, and beauty to life.

Saturday: Cutting nails or hair on Saturday may result in the wrath of Shani Dev, which may cause obstacles in work.

Sunday: Doing this work on Sunday leads to destruction of wealth, respect and religion.

ALSO READ | Kanwar Yatra 2026: McLaren Model, Ganga Water And Patriotic Designs Take Centre Stage

Pay Special Attention To These Dates As Well

According to the Garuda Purana, cutting hair or nails is strictly prohibited on all Mondays, Amavasya, Purnima, and Ekadashi during the month of Sawan. If absolutely necessary, perform this cleaning task only on Wednesday or Friday. Following these rules during Sawan pleases Lord Shiva and brings peace and happiness to the home.