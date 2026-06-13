Astro Analysis | 2026 Monsoon Prediction: Which States May Face Floods And Drought?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Astrology predicts normal 2026 monsoon, but uneven rain distribution.

Floods possible central-east; drought conditions in northwest, west.

Good harvest expected; some crops damaged, food prices rise.

Monsoon forecast indicates that this year's monsoon will be normal in the country, but the rainfall pattern will not remain the same for the entire four months. According to astrological calculations and the almanac, this year, there are chances of rain on a total of 56 days during the monsoon season, in which the maximum rainfall is expected in the month of Sawan. However, despite normal rainfall, there are fears of drought-like conditions in some areas and excessive rainfall (floods) in some places.

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas has released a detailed assessment of the monsoon of the year 2026 based on the special horoscope of the Sun's entry into Ardra Nakshatra.

Sun Enters Ardra Nakshatra On June 22: How Will The Planetary Mathematics Be?

According to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, the exact assessment of the monsoon situation is done every year from the horoscope formed at the time of the Sun's entry into the Ardra Nakshatra.

Entry Time: In Vikrami Samvat 2083, the Sun will enter Ardra Nakshatra on June 22, 2026, at 12:25 pm (12:26 pm as per standard time).

Ascendant and Nakshatra: At this time, Hasta Nakshatra, Variyaan Yoga, Moon in Virgo, and Virgo ascendant will rise.

Positive Signs: The presence of the water element planet Moon in the ascendant is favorable for rainfall. Mars' position behind the Sun from June to September is also auspicious. Furthermore, Jupiter and Saturn will transit in water element signs, which is expected to result in a 95 to 100 percent normal monsoon in the country.

Challenges: Due to the dry zodiac sign and the aspect of the airy planet Saturn, there may be disruption in the movement of clouds, due to which uneven distribution of rain (partial rainfall) will be seen in some areas.

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Rainfall Mathematics Of Four Months: How Many Days Will It Rain In Which Month?

According to calendar calculations, there will be a total of 56 rainy days in the next four months. Rainfall intensity is divided into three categories:

Monthly Rainfall Details

Ashadha: 13 days

Sawan: 16 days (most kind)

Bhadrapada: 15 days

Ashwin: 12 days

Classification of rainfall intensity

type of precipitation scheduled day best rain 35 days moderate rainfall 13 days gentle rain 08 days total rainy days 56 days

Floods And Droughts: Nationwide Weather Impacts

According to astrological calculations, due to the retrograde motion of Saturn from July 26 and the fast movement of Jupiter, there will be conditions of abnormal rainfall in August and September.

Flood conditions may develop here (July 16 to August 15)

During this period, the conjunction of Jupiter and the Sun could cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the country. This is especially true for the states of Central India:

Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Eastern and Southern India (widespread rainfall)

Threat Of Drought And Famine Will Loom Here (August 22 To September 17)

During this period, the planets' entry into dry zodiac signs will reduce monsoon activity. Furthermore, the aspect between Mars and Saturn will lead to heat waves, fires, and scanty rainfall in some areas:

Some areas of the northwest

Western States

There are chances of only scattered rainfall (rain in patches) in the northern states.

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What Will Be The Impact On Agriculture And Economy?

"The entry of Ardra on Monday is a sign of a good harvest. This means that due to adequate rainfall, the production of wheat, grains, etc. will be good and there will not be any significant increase in the prices in the market."

Shashidharvare smrharadhishnye. Dinkarveshe satihisubhiksham..

Relief for farmers:

According to Dr. Anish Vyas, this forecast is a welcome relief for farmers. The bumper rains in Sawan will bring greenery to desert areas. This will provide adequate moisture for major Kharif crops:

Millet, moong, moth, cluster bean, and sesame.

Fear of loss (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada - Water column Revati 03.63%):

This time, the water column is almost negligible (03.63%), hence some adverse effects will also be seen:

Famine and crop damage: Unseasonal rainfall in central-eastern regions such as Bihar, Orissa, Assam, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh could harm agriculture. Water- intensive crops (such as rice) could be damaged.

Groundwater level: Groundwater will decline in many areas.

Signs of Inflation: Due to the entry of Ardra in the afternoon, standing crops may be damaged by an unknown disease. The influence of Hasta Nakshatra will increase wealth, grains, and clothing, but due to Variyan Yoga, fruits, tubers, cereals, rice, and gram may become more expensive.

(According to the scriptures: Madhyamnakale krishnashnaya dhaanyam mahargha cha trinsya naashah)

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