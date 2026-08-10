Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The shrine highlights atonement and kindness towards mute creatures.

Every year, during the holy month of Sawan, millions of devotees visit temples to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. One of these is the most popular and renowned shrine, Rin Mukteshwar Mahadev. It is believed that visiting and worshipping here liberates a person from all kinds of physical, mental, and financial debts. But did you know that behind the tradition of this famous place lies a bitter truth and a painful history, one that began with the cry of a voiceless animal? If you're planning a visit this Shravan, it's important to know the truth and legend behind this temple.

The Tradition Began With The Cry Of A Voiceless Person.

According to legend and local beliefs, a merchant lived in this area in ancient times. He had incurred significant debts. Unable to repay the debt, he mortgaged his faithful ox to a moneylender. The moneylender made the bull work extremely hard day and night, torturing it terribly. The bull cried out in agony and exhaustion, but no one heard its anguished cries. Finally, the animal died on the spot from extreme pain and hunger. It is said that after the animal's death, its merchant owner felt a deep sense of remorse. He performed severe penance to Lord Shiva at the same spot to atone for his mistake and the cruelty he had inflicted on the mute creature.

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How Did Lord Shiva Give Relief From 'Debt'?

Pleased with the merchant's sincere devotion and repentance, Lord Shiva appeared there. He not only relieved the merchant of his financial debt but also granted peace to the soul of that speechless creature. Since then, the Shivalinga enshrined at this site has been known as "Rin Mukteshwar Mahadev." But the harsh truth is that the significance of this shrine is linked to the suffering of a mute creature and human selfishness. This tradition teaches us that wealth or salvation earned by inflicting pain on a mute creature can never be successful.

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What Are The Rules For Darshan In Sawan?

If you are going to visit Rin Mukteshwar Mahadev in Sawan , then take special care of these things:

Atone with a sincere heart: Simply offering water will not relieve you of debt. If you have committed a mistake in the past, truly atone for it.

Service to mute animals: The full benefit of worship in this temple is obtained only when you feed Nandi (cow/bull) or any mute animal and take a pledge to protect them.

Donation of gram dal: According to tradition, offering gram dal and yellow flowers on the Shivalinga here removes financial problems.