Astro Analysis | Wedding Season 2026 Begins After Adhik Maas: Check Auspicious Dates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adhik Maas ends June 15th; weddings resume from June 19th.

Eighteen auspicious dates are available until July 12th.

Bhadlya Navami on July 22nd is a special wedding day.

Chaturmas begins July 25th, halting auspicious events until November.

With the end of Purushottam month, the wedding season is about to begin. The long-standing pause on auspicious events will now end, and the sweet sound of the shehnai will once again be heard in homes and courtyards. According to popular belief, auspicious events like marriage are not performed during the Purushottam month, so people wait for an auspicious time as soon as this month ends.

Adhik Maas Will End On June 15

Adhik Maas will end on June 15th. Marriage Muhurats will begin three days later, on June 19th. According to astrological calculations, 18 auspicious marriage Muhurats will be available in just 23 days, from June 19th to July 12th, 2026. After this, Chaturmas will begin on July 25th, which will put a halt to most auspicious events, including weddings, for four months.

Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma explained that according to the Hindu calendar, Adhik Maas or Purushottam Maas is considered dedicated to Lord Vishnu. During this period, worship, charity, and spiritual practice hold special significance. However, marriages, housewarming ceremonies, tonsure ceremonies, and other auspicious ceremonies are not performed. This year, Adhik Maas ends on June 15th. After this, the doors will open for auspicious events.

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Marriage Auspicious Times Will Start From June 19

Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma explained that marriage auspicious times will begin on June 19th, three days after the end of Adhik Maas. A total of 18 auspicious dates are available from June 19th to July 12th, during which marriage ceremonies can be performed. This is why families have already intensified their preparations.

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Auspicious Activities Will Stop From Thursday 18th July

With the end of Purushottam month (Adhik Maas), the wait for marriage-worthy families is about to end. With the end of Adhik Maas on June 15th, the ban on auspicious events will be lifted, and the auspicious season of marriages will begin once again from June 19th. Due to the changing planetary movements from July 15th and the setting of the star of Devguru Jupiter on July 18th, all auspicious events will automatically come to a halt. Consequently, the last Panchang Sawa of this season will conclude on July 12th.

'Abujh Sawa' On Bhadlya Navami On 22nd July

Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma explains that the greatest relief and excitement of this entire season is regarding "Bhadlya Navami," which falls on July 22nd. This day is considered "Abujh Sawa" in the Sanatan tradition. Abujh Sawa means that those who are unable to find a personal or auspicious time for marriage can take the vows without hesitation on this day.

Chaturmas Will Begin From July 25

Following this period of marriage auspicious times, Chaturmas will begin on July 25th and continue until November 21st. According to religious beliefs, during this period, Lord Vishnu enters Yognidra and rests in the netherworld. Therefore, most auspicious ceremonies, including marriages, housewarming ceremonies, and tonsure ceremonies, are not performed during Chaturmas. Auspicious ceremonies will resume only after Chaturmas ends.

Religious Significance Of Marriage

Sanatan Dharma is one of the world's oldest religions, rich in a variety of traditions and beliefs. One of these traditions is the auspicious wedding ceremony, considered one of the happiest moments in life. Marriages are performed in many ways, each with its own rituals and significance. In Hinduism, it is one of the 16 sacraments, and without it, no one can enter the householder stage. Therefore, marriage is considered the most important and beneficial in our scriptures.

Auspicious Marriage Dates In 2026

June 2026 – June 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29

July 2026 - 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12 July

November 2026 - November 21, 24, 25, and 26

December 2026 - December 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, and 12

(Due to differences in some calendars, the date may increase or decrease and may change.)



Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

