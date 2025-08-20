Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
World Mosquito Day 2025: 8 DIY Natural Mosquito Repellents That Actually Work

World Mosquito Day 2025: 8 DIY Natural Mosquito Repellents That Actually Work

Stay protected from mosquito bites with these DIY natural repellents made from essential oils and household ingredients. Simple, safe, and effective remedies for everyday use.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Stay protected from mosquito bites with these DIY natural repellents made from essential oils and household ingredients. Simple, safe, and effective remedies for everyday use.

World Mosquito Day 2025

1/8
Tea Tree Oil: Tea tree oil contains antimicrobial properties and will also act as a repellent against mosquitoes and other insects. It can be employed in sprays or diluted oil mixtures for skin as well as outdoor use.
Tea Tree Oil: Tea tree oil contains antimicrobial properties and will also act as a repellent against mosquitoes and other insects. It can be employed in sprays or diluted oil mixtures for skin as well as outdoor use. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
2/8
Citronella: Citronella is also one of the most widely used natural repellents, commonly sold in candles and sprays. Properly formulated, it will last for two hours against mosquitoes.
Citronella: Citronella is also one of the most widely used natural repellents, commonly sold in candles and sprays. Properly formulated, it will last for two hours against mosquitoes. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
3/8
Soybean Oil: Soybean oil blends can offer lasting protection. To make a stronger homemade mixture, include some lemongrass oil for guarding against other species of mosquitoes.
Soybean Oil: Soybean oil blends can offer lasting protection. To make a stronger homemade mixture, include some lemongrass oil for guarding against other species of mosquitoes. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
4/8
Thyme Oil: Thyme oil offers powerful protection against mosquitoes and can also be employed by burning thyme leaves outside. Combine drops of thyme oil with a base oil or water for a successful repellent.
Thyme Oil: Thyme oil offers powerful protection against mosquitoes and can also be employed by burning thyme leaves outside. Combine drops of thyme oil with a base oil or water for a successful repellent. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
5/8
Cinnamon Oil: Cinnamon oil repels adult mosquitoes and even attacks mosquito eggs. Mix some oil with water for a DIY spray and apply it on skin, clothes, or indoors.
Cinnamon Oil: Cinnamon oil repels adult mosquitoes and even attacks mosquito eggs. Mix some oil with water for a DIY spray and apply it on skin, clothes, or indoors. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
6/8
Lavender: Lavender oil repels mosquitoes and calms and heals the skin as well. You can crush lavender flowers or apply the essential oil directly to ankles, arms, or other bare skin areas.
Lavender: Lavender oil repels mosquitoes and calms and heals the skin as well. You can crush lavender flowers or apply the essential oil directly to ankles, arms, or other bare skin areas. (Image Source: Canva)
7/8
Lemon Eucalyptus Oil: Lemon eucalyptus oil provides excellent protection from mosquitoes. Combine 1 part oil with 10 parts sunflower oil or witch hazel to make a quick homemade repellent, but don't use it on very young children.
Lemon Eucalyptus Oil: Lemon eucalyptus oil provides excellent protection from mosquitoes. Combine 1 part oil with 10 parts sunflower oil or witch hazel to make a quick homemade repellent, but don't use it on very young children. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
8/8
Neem Oil: Neem oil provides moderate protection and is most effective if combined with water, oil, or lotion. Use only cold-pressed neem oil and dilute before applying, since concentrated neem oils may cause skin irritation.
Neem Oil: Neem oil provides moderate protection and is most effective if combined with water, oil, or lotion. Use only cold-pressed neem oil and dilute before applying, since concentrated neem oils may cause skin irritation.(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Mosquito Day Natural Mosquito Repellents DIY Mosquito Repellents Essential Oils For Mosquitoes
Preferred Sources

