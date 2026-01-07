BMC Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidate Haji Salim Qureshi Stabbed During Campaign

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Shiv Sena candidate backed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Haji Salim Qureshi, was stabbed during an election campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, triggering panic in parts of Mumbai. The attack took place while Qureshi was canvassing in the Gyaneshwar Nagar area of Bandra.

Attacked While Campaigning in Bandra

According to available information, an unknown assailant attacked Qureshi with a sharp knife, stabbing him in the stomach during the campaign. He was immediately rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of political candidates amid ongoing civic election campaigning.

Previous Incidents Add to Concerns

This is not the first such incident reported during the election period. Earlier, former Sambhajinagar MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jalil was targeted while campaigning, when his car was attacked.

Reports suggested that the attack was allegedly carried out by AIMIM workers, and people accompanying Jalil were also assaulted. Videos related to the incident later surfaced on social media.

Complaint Filed; Code of Conduct in Force

Following the attack, Imtiaz Jalil approached a police station to file a complaint. The incidents have drawn attention as they occurred while the model code of conduct is in force, prompting serious concern over rising violence during election campaigns.