Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBMC Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidate Haji Salim Qureshi Stabbed During Campaign

BMC Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidate Haji Salim Qureshi Stabbed During Campaign

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of political candidates amid ongoing civic election campaigning.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Shiv Sena candidate backed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Haji Salim Qureshi, was stabbed during an election campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, triggering panic in parts of Mumbai. The attack took place while Qureshi was canvassing in the Gyaneshwar Nagar area of Bandra.

Attacked While Campaigning in Bandra

According to available information, an unknown assailant attacked Qureshi with a sharp knife, stabbing him in the stomach during the campaign. He was immediately rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of political candidates amid ongoing civic election campaigning.

Previous Incidents Add to Concerns

This is not the first such incident reported during the election period. Earlier, former Sambhajinagar MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jalil was targeted while campaigning, when his car was attacked.

Reports suggested that the attack was allegedly carried out by AIMIM workers, and people accompanying Jalil were also assaulted. Videos related to the incident later surfaced on social media.

Complaint Filed; Code of Conduct in Force

Following the attack, Imtiaz Jalil approached a police station to file a complaint. The incidents have drawn attention as they occurred while the model code of conduct is in force, prompting serious concern over rising violence during election campaigns.

Related Video

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHiv Sena BMC Poll Violence Haji Salim Qureshi Stabbed
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports
US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports
Cities
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details
Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Jammu's Kathua
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Jammu's Kathua
Cities
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget