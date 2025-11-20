Herbal Healing: 7 Natural Remedies To Prevent Flu And Cold

Tulsi: Five leaves. Empty stomach. Every morning. That's it. Sounds almost stupid in its simplicity, but tulsi blocks viruses from attaching to cells in the respiratory tract. Not might block—actually blocks. The research is there. Brewing it with ginger and black pepper works too, though chewing the raw leaves hits differently. (Image Source: Canva)
Giloy: Giloy tastes like punishment. Bitter doesn't cover it. But here's the thing, it doesn't amp up immunity like some aggressive supplement. It regulates it. Stops the body from going haywire every time something infectious shows up. Two weeks of the stem juice mixed with honey when the weather shifts, and those recurring fevers just stop happening. Take discipline. Works anyway. (Image Source: Pinterest/ mayankkumawat2)
Turmeric Milk: Everyone's drinking golden milk wrong. Just throwing turmeric in milk does nothing. The body can't absorb curcumin without fat and black pepper without them, 99% gets flushed straight out. Add nutmeg before bed. It doesn't just help with coughs. Something about how it interacts with inflammation pathways while sleeping. The science gets complicated, but the result doesn't. (Image Source: Canva)
Ginger and Honey: Crush fresh ginger. Mix with raw honey. Wait twenty minutes. Don't skip the wait that's when gingerol becomes the compound that stops bacteria from colonizing the throat. Most people take it too soon. One spoonful when the throat first feels scratchy, not when it's already on fire. Timing matters more than amount. (Image Source: Canva)
Ajwain Steam: Ajwain smells medicinal because it is. Releases thymol when heated same stuff in hospital-grade antiseptics. Weekly steam sessions don't just clear sinuses. They toughen the mucous membranes. Makes the whole respiratory tract less welcoming to infections. Seems excessive when feeling fine. That's exactly when to do it. (Image Source: freepik)
Ashwagandha: Stress kills immunity. Not slowly, not eventually actively, constantly. Ashwagandha reverses that specific damage. Three weeks with warm milk before bed. Nothing dramatic happens. Then flu season hits, everyone's calling in sick, and somehow it just doesn't land. That's when it clicks. (Image Source: Canva)
Amla: Twenty times more vitamin C than oranges, but that's not the interesting part. Amla's vitamin C survives heat because of tannins protecting it. Fresh, dried, pickled doesn't matter. The whole fruit works better than isolated vitamin C ever could. Something about compounds working together that pills can't replicate. (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Dr. Ridhima Khamesra, Clinical Dietician (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 11:08 AM (IST)