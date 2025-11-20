Herbal Healing: 7 Natural Remedies To Prevent Flu And Cold

Giloy: Giloy tastes like punishment. Bitter doesn't cover it. But here's the thing, it doesn't amp up immunity like some aggressive supplement. It regulates it. Stops the body from going haywire every time something infectious shows up. Two weeks of the stem juice mixed with honey when the weather shifts, and those recurring fevers just stop happening. Take discipline. Works anyway. (Image Source: Pinterest/ mayankkumawat2)