Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports

US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports

Following the failed interception, the ship was re-registered under a Russian flag and renamed Marinera, officials said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States on Wednesday launched an operation to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker with links to Venezuela, following a pursuit that lasted more than two weeks across the Atlantic, according to two US officials cited by Reuters. The move comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and with Russian naval vessels reported to be in the vicinity.

Coast Guard, Military Lead Operation Near Iceland

US officials said the operation was being carried out jointly by the US Coast Guard and the US military. The seizure attempt was underway near Icelandic waters, where a Russian submarine and a warship were operating in the broader area. It was not immediately clear how close the Russian vessels were to the tanker at the time of the operation.

Tanker Evaded Blockade, Reflagged as Russian

The vessel, previously known as Bella-1, had earlier slipped through a US maritime “blockade” of sanctioned tankers and refused boarding by the US Coast Guard. Following the failed interception, the ship was re-registered under a Russian flag and renamed Marinera, officials said.

The tanker is among several vessels targeted under US sanctions linked to Venezuela’s oil trade.

First Attempt to Seize Russian-Flagged Vessel in Years

According to Reuters, this appears to be the first known attempt in recent memory by the US military to seize a Russian-flagged vessel, a step that could further strain relations between Washington and Moscow.

The seizure effort comes just days after a US special forces operation in Caracas that resulted in the “capture” of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last Saturday.

Wider Enforcement of Venezuela Oil Sanctions

US officials said the Marinera is the latest vessel targeted as part of President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against Venezuela. Separately, the US Coast Guard has also intercepted another Venezuela-linked tanker in Latin American waters, as enforcement of the maritime blockade continues.

Related Video

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela US Launches High Risk Bid Russian Flagged Oil Tanker
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports
US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports
Cities
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details
Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Jammu's Kathua
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Jammu's Kathua
Cities
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget