US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports

The United States on Wednesday launched an operation to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker with links to Venezuela, following a pursuit that lasted more than two weeks across the Atlantic, according to two US officials cited by Reuters. The move comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and with Russian naval vessels reported to be in the vicinity.

Coast Guard, Military Lead Operation Near Iceland

US officials said the operation was being carried out jointly by the US Coast Guard and the US military. The seizure attempt was underway near Icelandic waters, where a Russian submarine and a warship were operating in the broader area. It was not immediately clear how close the Russian vessels were to the tanker at the time of the operation.

Tanker Evaded Blockade, Reflagged as Russian

The vessel, previously known as Bella-1, had earlier slipped through a US maritime “blockade” of sanctioned tankers and refused boarding by the US Coast Guard. Following the failed interception, the ship was re-registered under a Russian flag and renamed Marinera, officials said.

The tanker is among several vessels targeted under US sanctions linked to Venezuela’s oil trade.

First Attempt to Seize Russian-Flagged Vessel in Years

According to Reuters, this appears to be the first known attempt in recent memory by the US military to seize a Russian-flagged vessel, a step that could further strain relations between Washington and Moscow.

The seizure effort comes just days after a US special forces operation in Caracas that resulted in the “capture” of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last Saturday.

Wider Enforcement of Venezuela Oil Sanctions

US officials said the Marinera is the latest vessel targeted as part of President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against Venezuela. Separately, the US Coast Guard has also intercepted another Venezuela-linked tanker in Latin American waters, as enforcement of the maritime blockade continues.