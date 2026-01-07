Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details

Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details

The HC made it clear that any unauthorised construction or encroachment identified during the exercise must be dealt with as per applicable laws and regulations.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a comprehensive survey of parks, public spaces and alleged illegal encroachments around the Jama Masjid in the national capital. The court has asked the civic body to complete the exercise within two months and submit a detailed report. It further ordered that if any unauthorised construction is found, appropriate action must be taken strictly in accordance with the law. The directions were issued while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL).

Court Issues Directions To MCD

The order was passed by the Delhi High Court during the hearing of a PIL filed by Farhat Hasan, who sought the removal of encroachments in and around the Jama Masjid area. The court instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to carry out a survey of parks and public land surrounding the mosque to assess the extent of illegal constructions.

The High Court directed that the survey report be submitted within two months. It also made it clear that any unauthorised construction or encroachment identified during the exercise must be dealt with as per applicable laws and regulations.

What The PIL Sought

In the petition, the petitioner alleged large-scale encroachments near the Jama Masjid, particularly around gates number 3, 5 and 7. The plea sought directions for the removal of illegal parking from these areas and the clearing of unauthorised hawkers and commercial establishments from public pathways near the mosque.

The petition also requested an immediate halt to commercial activities allegedly operating unlawfully in the vicinity, arguing that such activities obstruct public movement and affect the character of the heritage zone.

About Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid is among the largest mosques in India and one of Delhi’s most prominent historical landmarks. It was commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, with construction beginning in 1650. Built in a traditional Persian architectural style, the mosque uses red sandstone and marble and features three grand gateways and two towering minarets.

The mosque’s vast courtyard can accommodate thousands of worshippers at a time and remains a major religious, cultural and tourist site in the capital. The High Court’s directions are expected to have significant implications for urban regulation and heritage management in the area surrounding the historic structure.

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
