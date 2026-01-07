Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Photos of the accused arrested in the Turkman Gate case have surfaced. Police have arrested five individuals: Kasif, Kaif, Arib, Adnan and Sameer-in connection with the matter. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. Clashes broke out during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Turkman Gate, as authorities moved to clear alleged encroachments on land adjoining the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and a nearby graveyard. The operation was conducted in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

Police said a group of individuals resorted to stone-pelting during the drive, prompting security personnel to intervene to restore order in the area.

Heavy Police Deployment

Delhi Police said extensive law-and-order arrangements were in place ahead of the demolition, with senior officers deployed across multiple zones. Coordination meetings were also held with local peace committees to prevent any disturbance. Despite the preparations, sporadic incidents of violence were reported during the operation, though the situation was brought under control shortly afterwards.

Confirming the incident, police said measured force was used to disperse those involved in the stone-pelting. “The area was secured quickly, and the demolition was carried out under full police protection,” an official statement said.

Demolition Carried Out As Per Court Orders

NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal welcomed the encroachment drive, stating that illegal constructions had proliferated in parts of the locality. He said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence.

Deputy Commissioner of the City S.P. Zone (CSPZ), Vivek Agarwal, said the matter had been pending before the High Court for a considerable period and that the demolition was executed strictly in accordance with court directions. He said around 36,400 square feet of encroached land had been identified, including a two-storey boundary wall and a single-storey structure.

Agarwal added that the mosque structure remained untouched and unharmed. The operation, which began around midnight and lasted nearly six hours, involved 32 JCB machines, four excavators, pneumatic hammers and multiple trucks. He said more than 80% of the demolition work had been completed and no MCD staff were injured.

Officials said a two-storey diagnostic centre and a banquet hall were demolished, and only encroached portions were removed. Agarwal also noted that while the mosque committee had claimed ownership of the land, no documentary proof was submitted.