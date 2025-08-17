Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Say Goodbye To Dandruff With These 8 Natural Home Remedies

Say Goodbye To Dandruff With These 8 Natural Home Remedies

Struggling with dandruff? Try these 8 natural solutions using simple kitchen ingredients like lemon, coconut oil, and aloe vera to soothe your scalp and reduce flakes effectively.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Struggling with dandruff? Try these 8 natural solutions using simple kitchen ingredients like lemon, coconut oil, and aloe vera to soothe your scalp and reduce flakes effectively.

These natural dandruff remedies use simple kitchen ingredients and are extremely effective.

1/8
1. Lemon Juice Rinse: Lemon juice works as a natural antifungal and helps balance the scalp's pH. It is highly acidic which helps in reducing excess oil and keeps dandruff-causing fungus in check. Simply dilute the fresh lemon juice with water and rinse your scalp after shampooing. Doing this twice a week not only removes flakes but also refreshes your scalp. Regular use helps in keeping the scalp clean and reduces itching. It helps in giving your hair a natural shine. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
1. Lemon Juice Rinse: Lemon juice works as a natural antifungal and helps balance the scalp's pH. It is highly acidic which helps in reducing excess oil and keeps dandruff-causing fungus in check. Simply dilute the fresh lemon juice with water and rinse your scalp after shampooing. Doing this twice a week not only removes flakes but also refreshes your scalp. Regular use helps in keeping the scalp clean and reduces itching. It helps in giving your hair a natural shine.
2/8
2. Coconut Oil Massage: Coconut oil is filled with antifungal properties and deesply moisturises the scalp. Massaging warm coconut oil into your scalp nourishes the hair roots, reduces dryness, and prevents dandruff formation. This simple remedy strengthens the scalp's barrier and also reduces irritation. This natural oil promotes hair growth, making it a complete solution for healthy hair. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
2. Coconut Oil Massage: Coconut oil is filled with antifungal properties and deesply moisturises the scalp. Massaging warm coconut oil into your scalp nourishes the hair roots, reduces dryness, and prevents dandruff formation. This simple remedy strengthens the scalp's barrier and also reduces irritation. This natural oil promotes hair growth, making it a complete solution for healthy hair.
3/8
3. Aloe Vera Gel Application: Aloe Vera is loaded with antimicrobial properties which naturally soothes the scalp. Applying fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp can calm down irritation and reduces fungal activity that causes dandruff. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing. It has a cooling effect that reduces inflammation. Regular use not only fights dandruff but also makes your hair softer and shinier. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
3. Aloe Vera Gel Application: Aloe Vera is loaded with antimicrobial properties which naturally soothes the scalp. Applying fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp can calm down irritation and reduces fungal activity that causes dandruff. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing. It has a cooling effect that reduces inflammation. Regular use not only fights dandruff but also makes your hair softer and shinier.
4/8
4. Baking Soda Scrub: Baking soda acts as a natural exfoliant and removes the dead skin cells. It also helps in reducing the fungal growth naturally. Wet your hair and gently rub a small amount of baking soda into your scalp. Leave it on for a few minutes and rinse thoroughly. This will help unclog pores, remove flakes, and restore the scalp's balance. Using it once a week can keep dandruff under control. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
4. Baking Soda Scrub: Baking soda acts as a natural exfoliant and removes the dead skin cells. It also helps in reducing the fungal growth naturally. Wet your hair and gently rub a small amount of baking soda into your scalp. Leave it on for a few minutes and rinse thoroughly. This will help unclog pores, remove flakes, and restore the scalp's balance. Using it once a week can keep dandruff under control.
5/8
5. Apple Cider Vinegar Wash Apple cider vinegar restores the scalp's natural pH, making it hard for dandruff-causing fungus to thrive. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water, and use it as a final shine to your hair. Its antibacterial properties also help in maintaining scalp health and controlling excess oil. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
5. Apple Cider Vinegar Wash Apple cider vinegar restores the scalp's natural pH, making it hard for dandruff-causing fungus to thrive. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water, and use it as a final shine to your hair. Its antibacterial properties also help in maintaining scalp health and controlling excess oil.
6/8
6. Fenugreek Seed Paste: Fenugreek seeds are rich in protein and nicotine acid, which promotes the scalp's health. Soak two tablespoons of seeds overnight, grind them into a paste, and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing with mild shampoo. This remedy reduces dandruff. strengthens roots, and prevents hair fall. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
6. Fenugreek Seed Paste: Fenugreek seeds are rich in protein and nicotine acid, which promotes the scalp's health. Soak two tablespoons of seeds overnight, grind them into a paste, and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing with mild shampoo. This remedy reduces dandruff. strengthens roots, and prevents hair fall.
7/8
7. Yogurt Hair Mask: Yogurt contains natural probiotics that helps in restoring the healthy scalp bacteria. Apply plain yogurt to your scalp to reduce fungal activity. Leave it for 30-40 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. Yogurt also helps condition the hair naturally, and reduces dryness and frizz. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
7. Yogurt Hair Mask: Yogurt contains natural probiotics that helps in restoring the healthy scalp bacteria. Apply plain yogurt to your scalp to reduce fungal activity. Leave it for 30-40 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. Yogurt also helps condition the hair naturally, and reduces dryness and frizz.
8/8
8. Neem Leaf Treatment: Neem leaves have powerful antibacterial and antifungal properties that effectively fight dandruff. Boil a handful of neem leaves in water, cool it, and use it as a final rinse. You can also simply grind the leaves into a paste and apply it directly to the scalp. Neem not only reduces dandruff but also soothes scalp irritation and prevents infections. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
8. Neem Leaf Treatment: Neem leaves have powerful antibacterial and antifungal properties that effectively fight dandruff. Boil a handful of neem leaves in water, cool it, and use it as a final rinse. You can also simply grind the leaves into a paste and apply it directly to the scalp. Neem not only reduces dandruff but also soothes scalp irritation and prevents infections.
Published at : 17 Aug 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dandruff Home Remedies Natural Dandruff Treatment
Embed widget