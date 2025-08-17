1. Lemon Juice Rinse: Lemon juice works as a natural antifungal and helps balance the scalp's pH. It is highly acidic which helps in reducing excess oil and keeps dandruff-causing fungus in check. Simply dilute the fresh lemon juice with water and rinse your scalp after shampooing. Doing this twice a week not only removes flakes but also refreshes your scalp. Regular use helps in keeping the scalp clean and reduces itching. It helps in giving your hair a natural shine. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)