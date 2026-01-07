Cold Conditions Persist In Delhi, Air Quality Forecast To Remain Poor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The national capital continued to reel under a severe cold wave on Wednesday (January 7), marking the second consecutive day of harsh winter conditions. Temperatures dropped sharply across the city, with Palam and Lodhi Road recording particularly cold conditions. Wednesday also marked the first cold day of the year in Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for dense fog for Thursday (January 8) morning, following a similar alert that had been issued for Wednesday morning.

Station-Wise Temperature Readings

According to station-wise data, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

Palam was the coldest location, registering a maximum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius — 4.8 degrees Celsius below normal. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees Celsius below normal.

The Ridge and Ayanagar stations both recorded maximum temperatures of 15.9 degrees Celsius, with the Ridge 0.6 degrees Celsius below normal and Ayanagar 1.0 degree Celsius below normal.

Morning minimum temperatures were also low, with Safdarjung at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 7.7 degrees Celsius, the Ridge at 7.5 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar at 8.0 degrees Celsius, and Palam recording the lowest at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

Air Quality Remains Poor Amid Cold Conditions

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) over the past 24 hours stood at 289, placing it in the “poor” category. This marked an improvement from Tuesday, when the AQI was recorded at 310, falling in the “very poor” category.

Station-wise data showed very poor air quality at 19 locations, poor air quality at 18 locations, and moderate air quality at one location. The worst AQI was recorded at Nehru Nagar, which registered a reading of 346.

AQI Forecast for Coming Days

The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted that air quality will remain in the “very poor” category on January 8 and 9. Conditions are expected to improve slightly and remain in the “poor” category on January 10.

On Wednesday morning, Delhi’s air quality slipped back into the “very poor” category, with the city’s average AQI recorded at 336. Nehru Nagar again recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 360.