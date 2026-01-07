Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCold Conditions Persist In Delhi, Air Quality Forecast To Remain Poor

Cold Conditions Persist In Delhi, Air Quality Forecast To Remain Poor

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for dense fog for Thursday (January 8) morning, following a similar alert that had been issued for Wednesday morning.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The national capital continued to reel under a severe cold wave on Wednesday (January 7), marking the second consecutive day of harsh winter conditions. Temperatures dropped sharply across the city, with Palam and Lodhi Road recording particularly cold conditions. Wednesday also marked the first cold day of the year in Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for dense fog for Thursday (January 8) morning, following a similar alert that had been issued for Wednesday morning.

Station-Wise Temperature Readings

According to station-wise data, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

Palam was the coldest location, registering a maximum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius — 4.8 degrees Celsius below normal. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees Celsius below normal.

The Ridge and Ayanagar stations both recorded maximum temperatures of 15.9 degrees Celsius, with the Ridge 0.6 degrees Celsius below normal and Ayanagar 1.0 degree Celsius below normal.

Morning minimum temperatures were also low, with Safdarjung at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 7.7 degrees Celsius, the Ridge at 7.5 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar at 8.0 degrees Celsius, and Palam recording the lowest at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

Air Quality Remains Poor Amid Cold Conditions

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) over the past 24 hours stood at 289, placing it in the “poor” category. This marked an improvement from Tuesday, when the AQI was recorded at 310, falling in the “very poor” category.

Station-wise data showed very poor air quality at 19 locations, poor air quality at 18 locations, and moderate air quality at one location. The worst AQI was recorded at Nehru Nagar, which registered a reading of 346.

AQI Forecast for Coming Days

The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted that air quality will remain in the “very poor” category on January 8 and 9. Conditions are expected to improve slightly and remain in the “poor” category on January 10.

On Wednesday morning, Delhi’s air quality slipped back into the “very poor” category, with the city’s average AQI recorded at 336. Nehru Nagar again recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 360.

Related Video

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cold Wave IMD AQI DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports
US Launches High-Risk Bid To Seize Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela: Reports
Technology
X Responds To Govt Over Misuse Of AI Tool Grok: Sources
X Responds To Govt Over Misuse Of AI Tool Grok: Sources
Cities
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details
Delhi HC Issues Big Directive On Survey Of Encroachments Around Jama Masjid-Check Details
Cities
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Happy New year 2026: Prepare For A Harder World
Opinion
Embed widget