7 Winter Teas That Will Relax And Refresh You

Kahwa – The Kashmiri Elixir: Fragrant with saffron, cardamom, and almonds, Kahwa is a traditional Kashmiri tea that keeps you warm and energized during chilly mornings. It’s known to improve digestion, strengthen the immune system, and uplift the mood with every aromatic sip. (Image Source: Pinterest/ rue17)
Oolong Tea – A Perfect Balance: Oolong tea, situated between green and black tea in terms of oxidation, offers a subtle floral flavor and a smooth finish. Rich in antioxidants, it helps manage metabolism, supports skin health, and promotes a calm state of mind, making it a perfect afternoon refresher. (Image Source: freepik)
Darjeeling Second Flush – The Champagne of Teas: Known for its muscatel flavor and amber hue, Darjeeling Second Flush tea is a prized delight. It boosts energy levels while reducing stress and fatigue. This elegant Tea embodies warmth and grace — ideal for a cozy winter evening. (Image Source: Pinterest/ happyearthtea)
Cinnamon Green Tea – A Spicy Immunity Booster: A soothing blend of green tea leaves and cinnamon sticks, this Tea is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps regulate blood sugar levels, enhances digestion, and provides a gentle detox. The spicy aroma and natural sweetness make it a winter favorite. (Image Source: Canva)
Lavender Tea – Calm in a Cup: Lavender tea is known for its serene floral aroma and relaxing properties. It reduces anxiety, aids sleep, and relieves headaches. A warm lavender infusion before bedtime can help you unwind and drift into a peaceful slumber, your perfect nighttime companion. (Image Source: Canva)
Masala Chai with Ginger – The Classic Comfort: No winter is complete without a cup of aromatic masala chai. A blend of robust black Tea with ginger, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, it invigorates the senses and warms the body. Ginger adds a natural spiciness that helps fight colds and improve circulation. (Image Source: Canva)
Lemon, Tulsi & Calendula Tea – The Refreshing Trio: This herbal infusion is a burst of freshness and a boost to your immunity. Lemon revitalizes the body, Tulsi purifies, and Calendula adds a gentle floral note with healing properties. It’s a perfect detox tea to start your day feeling light, focused, and rejuvenated. (Image Source: Canva)
Ms. Samantha Kochharr - Managing Director, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies; Founder & Curator, The Tea Room (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 06:53 PM (IST)