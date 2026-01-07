Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
X Responds To Govt Over Misuse Of AI Tool Grok: Sources

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is also under investigation in Europe and Malaysia after its AI chatbot Grok was found to be used to create and share sexualised images of children and women.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 09:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sources said X has replied to the IT Ministry over concerns regarding the misuse of its AI tool Grok, following complaints that users were creating obscene images and offensive content.

In its response, X said Grok operates strictly on user prompts and does not generate content independently. The platform maintained that such misuse does not reflect its intent and said filters and safety mechanisms are already in place to curb explicit language, obscene imagery and sensitive content. X added that these safeguards are being further strengthened after the government raised the issue

Background

The row erupted after the IT Ministry received complaints that some users were misusing X’s AI chatbot Grok to generate obscene images, sexually explicit material and offensive responses. MeitY ( Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) subsequently sought an explanation from X on why such content was being created and why existing safeguards failed to prevent its misuse, raising concerns over AI safety and platform accountability.

In the UK, media regulator Ofcom said it has asked X for information about the issue. In Brazil, a member of parliament said she has requested authorities to suspend Grok until an investigation is completed.

These investigations come after a recent rise in the use of Grok to create non-consensual intimate images (NCII) using photos or videos of real people. Many of these images were widely shared on X.

The issue intensified after Musk’s company updated Grok’s image-generation feature, making it easier for users to create images using text prompts.

While safety experts and tech critics warned about the spread of such harmful content, Elon Musk appeared to downplay the controversy, sharing Grok-generated images on X, including one of himself in a bikini, along with laughing emojis.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Breaking News ABP Live Grok Grok Videos Grok Controversy
